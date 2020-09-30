Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer to cut more than 1.5 bln euros in costs

German drugs company Bayer AG announced plans on Wednesday for more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion)of cost cuts as of 2024, on top of savings announced in 2018, as it battles with a slowdown in the agricultural market. The cash flow freed up would be allocated for investments in further innovation, profitable growth opportunities and debt reduction.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:06 IST
Bayer to cut more than 1.5 bln euros in costs
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr/ by hannibal1107

German drugs company Bayer AG announced plans on Wednesday for more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion)of cost cuts as of 2024, on top of savings announced in 2018, as it battles with a slowdown in the agricultural market. The cash flow freed up would be allocated for investments in further innovation, profitable growth opportunities and debt reduction. It said the restructuring, which may also lead to extra job cuts, is in the early stages of planning.

Bayer said it expects 2021 sales to be about the same as in 2020, despite significant headwinds from COVID-19, especially in the agricultural market, and said it expects core earnings per share to be slightly lower at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.8541 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Funds flow to Biden and Democrats after debate, boosting cash advantage

Money cascaded into presidential nominee Joe Bidens campaign and his Democratic Party on the heels of his rancorous debate with President Donald Trump, potentially widening Bidens financial edge as the White House race enters its final mont...

Bayer plans more cost cuts, impairment charges

German drugs company Bayer AG announced plans on Wednesday for more than 1.5 billion euros 1.76 billionof cost cuts as of 2024 and said it would take impairment charges on its agricultural business as it battles with low commodity prices. B...

U.S. puts China at top of forced labor list

By Christine Murray Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United States on Wednesday identified China as the global hotspot for goods made with forced labor, highlighting growing concern over treatment of Uighur Muslims in the countrys X...

Namibia fishing auction for COVID-19 cash flops

A fisheries auction in Namibia meant to pay for COVID-19 care has flopped, after bidders stumped up barely 1.3 of the 38 million offers accepted, the finance minister said on Wednesday.The government blamed speculators for the failure. In A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020