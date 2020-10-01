Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly half of Argentina in poverty as pandemic deepens crisis, researchers say

Nearly half of Argentina's population was living in poverty in the second quarter, a sharp increase from last year, as the country's longstanding economic crisis deepened due to the coronavirus pandemic, researchers estimated on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 01:15 IST
Nearly half of Argentina in poverty as pandemic deepens crisis, researchers say

Nearly half of Argentina's population was living in poverty in the second quarter, a sharp increase from last year, as the country's longstanding economic crisis deepened due to the coronavirus pandemic, researchers estimated on Wednesday. The Catholic University of Argentina (UCA) estimated the poverty rate spiked to between 46% and 47% by the end of June following months of strict lockdowns to battle the spread of the virus.

Data by the government's official statistics agency Indec, which reports poverty numbers every six months, showed on Wednesday that the poverty rate rose to 40.9% in the first six months of 2020, a significant uptick from 35.5% in the second half of last year. "There is greater general poverty. We are all a little poorer - we already were last year - and now with greater inequality," said UCA researcher Agustín Salvia.

He blamed the loss during the pandemic of 3.5 million jobs, mostly informal, for the rise, which was up from the 40.8% poverty rate recorded by UCA at the end of last year. The poverty line is drawn at 14,718 pesos ($193) per month. The numbers reflect a daily reality for Argentines like Guillermo Garay, who works as a street vendor during sporting events and saw his livelihood virtually disappear under the pandemic shutdowns.

"I survived because of family that supported me, because I had no possibility of doing anything," Garay said while selling Argentine flags at a protest in the capital, Buenos Aires. UNEMPLOYMENT

Argentina's economy contracted a record 19.1% in the second quarter versus a year earlier as the pandemic crippled production and demand, and is on track for a 12% economic plunge in 2020, analysts say. Small companies that produce for the domestic market were hit particularly hard as activity came to a halt and businesses closed across the county for months beginning in March, driving unemployment up to 13.1% in the second quarter.

Argentina recently struck a deal with its creditors to restructure about $65 billion in foreign debt and has a bumpy fiscal road ahead, sapping the spending power for social programs that could have helped alleviate the effect of the pandemic on the poor. "To get out of this poverty crisis requires a lot of imagination on the part of those in charge. The traditional programs of a few public works and a slight improvement in wages will not be enough," said Andrés Asiain, a local economist.

Salvia said it seemed unlikely that poverty levels would improve in the immediate future, and predicted about 45% of Argentines would still be in poverty at the end of the year. "To get back to the 35% (poverty rate) we had before the crisis, which was already a scandal, I do not see it possible this year or next year," Salvia said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rockets land in Erbil hours after Iraqi PM pledges to protect diplomats

Iran-backed militias launched rockets targeting U.S. troops that landed near Erbil airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a Kurdish security agency said on Wednesday, hours after Iraqs premier pledged to protect foreign mi...

Peru to restart international flights to some regional countries as it eases coronavirus restrictions

Peru will restart international flights to some regional countries, the government said on Wednesday, as it aims to lift coronavirus restrictions and reopen its economy. Flights to 11 destinations in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Parag...

'It burned everything': Fires surge on indigenous land in Brazil

By Mauricio Angelo BRASILIA, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On Guat indigenous land, in Brazils western state of Matto Grosso do Sul, drought-worsened fires this year have burned through 90 of the tribes 11,000 hectares of territory, ...

New Zealand's Ardern admits to cannabis use 'a long time ago'

New Zealands ruling party leader Jacinda Ardern said she tried cannabis a long time ago when asked during a heated live debate on Wednesday ahead of the Oct 17 general election. Ardern, 40, is widely seen winning a second term in office on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020