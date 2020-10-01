Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. airlines await roller coaster aid developments in Washington

Hours before mass furloughs of airline workers go into effect, U.S. airlines were still holding out hope for agreement in Washington over a fresh coronavirus aid package, after the House of Representatives delayed a vote to give more time for talks.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 04:00 IST
U.S. airlines await roller coaster aid developments in Washington

Hours before mass furloughs of airline workers go into effect, U.S. airlines were still holding out hope for agreement in Washington over a fresh coronavirus aid package, after the House of Representatives delayed a vote to give more time for talks. Earlier, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had made progress on a bipartisan aid plan although no deal was reached, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called a $2.2 trillion proposal "outlandish."

The deadlock had seemed to close the door on a deal before tens of thousands of furloughs begin at midnight, but industry experts said they were encouraged that the two sides were trying to come together. American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said he would consider postponing the furloughs if there was a "clear and concrete path" on a bill.

If not, 19,000 American Airlines workers will be furloughed beginning Thursday, and at least another 12,000 at United Airlines. U.S. airlines have been pleading for another $25 billion in payroll support to protect jobs for a further six months once the current package, which banned furloughs, expires at midnight.

Nick Calio, who heads the airline trade group Airlines for America, said the industry was still pursuing all potential avenues for new assistance as time runs short. "People keep talking, but we need results," Calio told Reuters. "We are hopeful but not confident about them reaching a deal on a larger bill."

U.S. airline shares ended flat on Wednesday. Weeks of intense airline lobbying has won over many but not all Washington lawmakers, while also drawing attention to the plight of other pandemic-hit industries as the crisis persists.

Airline representatives said earlier this week there were no plans in place to halt the furloughs without aid by Oct. 1, and it was unclear what would happen if a deal passes afterwards. Thousands of employees have already been instructed to return their badges.

Airlines, which were awarded a separate $25 billion in federal loans under a first coronavirus relief bill in March and have also tapped capital markets to shore up liquidity, are operating about half their 2019 flying schedules and suffering a 68% decline in passenger volumes. The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to projections published on Wednesday by Air Transport Action Group.

Airlines have argued they need trained employees to help drive an economic recovery as the pandemic subsides. American Airlines' Parker told CNN he believed one more round of aid would be sufficient. Airline workers said they would keep pressing lawmakers until 11:59 on Wednesday.

"We're not conceding this fight," said Amanda Steinbrunn, a United flight attendant who will be furloughed on Thursday if Congress does not act.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

6 missiles intercepted targeting airport in northern Iraq

At least six missiles targeting Irbil international airport in northern Iraq were intercepted Wednesday evening, a statement from the Kurdish Interior Ministry said, as diplomatic tensions between Washington and Baghdad mounted over a spate...

Northern California wildfire death toll rises to 4 as crews scramble to beat winds

The death toll from a wildfire raging in northern Californias Cascade foothills climbed to four on Wednesday as firefighters battling that blaze and another wreaking havoc in wine country near San Francisco braced to confront a new bout of ...

Ontario projects surge of COVID-19 cases akin to that of hard-hit Australian state

Ontario could reach 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day in the first half of October, projections released on Wednesday showed, putting Canadas most-populous province on a trajectory similar to that of the hard-hit Australian state of Victoria. ...

U.S. airlines await roller coaster aid developments in Washington

Hours before mass furloughs of airline workers go into effect, U.S. airlines were still holding out hope for agreement in Washington over a fresh coronavirus aid package, after the House of Representatives delayed a vote to give more time f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020