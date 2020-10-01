Toyota Kirloskar sales fall 20 pc at 8,116 units in September

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday reported a 20.45 percent decline in domestic sales at 8,116 units in September. The company had sold 10,203 units in the domestic market same month last year, TKM said in a statement.

The automaker, however, added that its wholesales grew by 46 percent as compared to August when it had sold 5,555 units. "We are seeing demand pick up and a lot more confidence in our dealers, thereby witnessing a 14 to 18 percent growth in orders when compared to the last few months. September has been our best month so far, ever since the pandemic hit us in March 2020," TKM Vice President Sales and Service Naveen Soni said. Factors leading to this can be attributed to the pent up demand amongst customers as well as the onset of the festive season, he added.

The company has recommenced two shifts a day at its manufacturing facilities to keep up with the demand, Soni noted. Another factor leading to better demand could be attributed to the new launches in the market, he added.

"TKM also announced the launch of Urban Cruiser in September and we have got a very good response from our customers and the market, ever since we opened the bookings for Urban Cruiser," Soni said.