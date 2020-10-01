Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends day's trade after worst-ever system glitch

Nikkei futures, which trade in Osaka, rose 0.4% on Thursday, in line with a rise in U.S. stocks overnight. Japan Exchange Group, which runs the TSE, said it would update investors.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 10:57 IST
Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends day's trade after worst-ever system glitch
Representative image

The Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended share trading for the full day on Thursday as glitch in its electronic trading system caused the worst outage ever suffered by the world's third-largest stock market.

The shutdown frustrated investors looking to buy back shares after the first U.S. presidential debate, and could tarnish the exchange's credibility just as new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga makes digitalisation a top priority and Tokyo looks to replace Hong Kong as Asia's financial hub. The exchange blamed the outage on a hardware problem at its "Arrowhead" trading system, but added that it found no evidence of unauthorised access. It was the worst glitch since the exchange switched to all-electronic trading in 1999, it said.

There have been far fewer technical problems since the introduction of the high-speed "Arrowhead" system a decade ago. Before that, the Tokyo exchange was notorious for system errors and slow trading speeds. "The timing is really just bad," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at brokerage Monex in Tokyo, about the trading halt.

Many market participants had been hoping to buy back their stocks or increase their holdings following the overnight rise on Wall Street, he said. "The market was robbed of that chance."

Smaller, regional bourses in Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo were also forced to suspend trade because they also use the TSE's system. That left the derivative-focused Osaka Exchange as the only market still running. Nikkei futures, which trade in Osaka, rose 0.4% on Thursday, in line with a rise in U.S. stocks overnight.

Japan Exchange Group, which runs the TSE, said it would update investors. Fujitsu Ltd, which developed the trading system, said it was investigating the problem. While Tokyo has been eclipsed by Shanghai in recent years as the world's second-largest equity market, it is still a global centre and a destination for foreign investors.

Tokyo's roughly $6 trillion market now ranks as the world's third-largest, after New York and Shanghai, according to data from the World Federation of Exchanges. The Nikkei fell 1.5% on Wednesday, its biggest decline in two months, as an acrimonious debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden highlighted the risk of an inconclusive outcome to the presidential election in November.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

CAMS lists with over 23 pc premium

Shares of Computer Age Management Services on Thursday listed on the bourses with a premium of over 23 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,230 apiece. It debuted at Rs 1,518, rising 23.41 per cent on the BSE. Later, it jumped 26 per ce...

UP ‘jungle raj’ has no limits: Cong on Balrampur incident

The jungle raj that has spread in Uttar Pradesh has no limits and the time for accountability is now, the Congress said on Thursday as a Dalit woman in the states Balrampur district died after being allegedly raped by two men. News of the d...

Australian sports set guidelines for inclusion of trans athletes

Eight Australian sports federations, including peak bodies for tennis, rugby union and Australian Rules football, issued guidelines on Thursday aimed at encouraging the participation of transgender athletes. The initiative is designed to br...

Multiplex operators zoom up to 18 pc as cinemas to reopen from Oct 15

Stocks of multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure on Thursday jumped up to 18 per cent after the Union Home Ministry issued new guidelines for opening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020