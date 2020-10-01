Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rolls-Royce taps shareholders for 2 bln, adds debt to survive crisis

"The capital raise announced today improves our resilience to navigate the current uncertain operating environment," said Chief Executive Warren East in a statement. Rolls, a key supplier to the government on military programmes, said that the UK government through UK Export Finance has also indicated it was ready to support an extension of its 80% guarantee of Rolls' existing 2 billion pound five-year term loan.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:54 IST
Rolls-Royce taps shareholders for 2 bln, adds debt to survive crisis
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's Rolls-Royce said it planned to raise 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from shareholders, 1 billion pounds from the bond market and secure further loans to rebuild its balance sheet after COVID-19.

The pandemic has battered Rolls's finances as airlines pay the company according to how many hours its engines fly in wide-body jets. Worries that a recovery in travel will take years have pushed its share price down by 80% this year. Rolls said on Thursday that the 10 for 3 heavily discounted rights issue was fully underwritten at 32 pence per share, a 41% discount to the closing price of 130 pence per share on Wednesday.

In May, the company said it would cut 9,000 jobs as a result of the pandemic and its finances have been the subject of media speculation since. "The capital raise announced today improves our resilience to navigate the current uncertain operating environment," said Chief Executive Warren East in a statement.

Rolls, a key supplier to the government on military programmes, said that the UK government through UK Export Finance has also indicated it was ready to support an extension of its 80% guarantee of Rolls' existing 2 billion pound five-year term loan. It would support a loan amount increase of up to 1 billion pounds.

That is on top of commitments for a new two-year loan facility of 1 billion pounds, the company said. ($1 = 0.7727 pounds)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain plea for fixing accountability of WHO officials over COVID-19

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to fix accountability of WHO officials for their alleged failure in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. &#160; A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said that...

German police set to clear environmental activists in forest

German police prepared on Thursday to clear a camp of environmental activists from an area of forest that is set to be felled so that a highway can be built. Dozens of police officers arrived at the Danneroeder forest north of the city of F...

After Hathras, another gangrape victim dies in UP's Balrampur; 2 held

A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Uttar Pradeshs Balrampur district, succumbing to critical injuries on the same day as the teen from Hathras in the state who breathed her last in a Delhi hospital two ...

BJP's Naqvi says refrain from any political tourism on Hathras incident

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the probe teams are carrying out an investigation into the Uttar Pradesh alleged gang-rape case but there should not be any political tourism on the same. The barbaric criminals will definitely b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020