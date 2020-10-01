Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian PM pledges $1 bln for manufacturing in push to rebuild economy

Australia will spend A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) to revitalise manufacturing across six sectors, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the government pushes to get the economy out of the deep slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The move to put manufacturing at the centre of a long-term recovery plan comes amid a realisation that Australia has been too reliant on Asia for the supply of essential goods.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:59 IST
Australian PM pledges $1 bln for manufacturing in push to rebuild economy
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Australia will spend A$1.5 billion ($1 billion) to revitalize manufacturing across six sectors, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the government pushes to get the economy out of the deep slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The move to put manufacturing at the center of a long-term recovery plan comes amid a realization that Australia has been too reliant on Asia for the supply of essential goods. Sour relations with a top trading partner, China, and the pandemic's impact on global supply chains have also strengthened that view. "We make things in Australia. We do it well. We need to keep making things in Australia. And under our plan we will," Morrison said in a speech in Canberra on Thursday, as he outlined the plan to spend on manufacturing over a decade.

Five days ahead of the federal budget, Morrison used his speech to pledge funding and support for Australian businesses in resources and critical minerals, food and beverages, medical products, recycling, and clean energy, space, and defense. Businesses will be eligible for grants of between A$100,000 and A$1 million, he said, adding they will be required to match the government funds by a ratio of three to one.

"Long gone are the days of trying to compete with labor-intensive, low-cost manufacturing economies. Gone too are any pretensions of protectionism as a viable strategy for domestic manufacturing," Morrison said. Australia has the potential and room to expand manufacturing, the prime minister said.

In 2019, manufacturing accounted for 5% of Australia's gross domestic product, versus about 25% in 1960. It should make up about 15-20% of GDP, says Andrew Liveris, former head of U.S. industrial giant Dow Chemicals, who returned to his native Australia this year to join Morrison's manufacturing advisory taskforce.

Australia's A$2 trillion economies shrank 7% in the three months ended June, the most since records began in 1959, as virus curbs paralyzed business activity. The country is beginning to detail an economic recovery plan after slowing the outbreak.

It recently outlined a strategy to boost gas supplies, including a possible state-funded gas-fired power plant, to drive economic recovery.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain plea for fixing accountability of WHO officials over COVID-19

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to fix accountability of WHO officials for their alleged failure in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. &#160; A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said that...

German police set to clear environmental activists in forest

German police prepared on Thursday to clear a camp of environmental activists from an area of forest that is set to be felled so that a highway can be built. Dozens of police officers arrived at the Danneroeder forest north of the city of F...

After Hathras, another gangrape victim dies in UP's Balrampur; 2 held

A 22-year-old Dalit woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Uttar Pradeshs Balrampur district, succumbing to critical injuries on the same day as the teen from Hathras in the state who breathed her last in a Delhi hospital two ...

BJP's Naqvi says refrain from any political tourism on Hathras incident

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the probe teams are carrying out an investigation into the Uttar Pradesh alleged gang-rape case but there should not be any political tourism on the same. The barbaric criminals will definitely b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020