Free Google Shopping listings expands to more regions across Asia Pacific

Google says the free listings will provide an opportunity for struggling businesses throughout the Asia Pacific to connect with millions of consumers who come to Google every day for their shopping needs, regardless of whether they advertise on Google. It will also help shoppers find the products they need more easily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:06 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

In light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Google has extended its support for retailers experiencing a tough economic environment. The search giant is now bringing free listings to the Shopping tab across more regions in the Asia Pacific.

"As more of the regional businesses turn to e-commerce, we've been focused on supporting them in every way we can- including helping retailers list their products online for free. We've been doing this in India and Indonesia since 2019, and now we're extending similar support across the broader region: making it free for merchants in the Asia Pacific to list their products on the Google Shopping tab," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google says the free listings will provide an opportunity for struggling businesses throughout the Asia Pacific to connect with millions of consumers who come to Google every day for their shopping needs, regardless of whether they advertise on Google. It will also help shoppers find the products they need more easily.

To take advantage of the free listings, existing users don't have to do anything, however, Google will streamline the onboarding process for new users of Merchant Center and Shopping ads over the coming weeks and months.

The pandemic has given a boost to e-commerce which was already growing fast in Southeast Asia. According to Google analysis, 53 percent of online shoppers in APAC say they'll choose to buy online more frequently after the pandemic, while almost 40 percent of people who weren't online shoppers before say they intend to continue buying online.

