SATTE launches its virtual avatar 'SATTE GenX' with Informa Markets in India's Virtual B2B celebration

SATTE, South Asia's largest travel and tourism exhibition from the stable of Informa Markets in India, is all set to make its virtual debut with SATTE GenX, South Asia's premium virtual travel exhibition on October 5th-6th, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:20 IST
Informa Markets. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): SATTE, South Asia's largest travel and tourism exhibition from the stable of Informa Markets in India, is all set to make its virtual debut with SATTE GenX, South Asia's premium virtual travel exhibition on October 5th-6th, 2020. This digital event will be a part of the Informa Markets in India's 'Virtual B2B celebration', a powerful array of digital expos and e-conferences in the month of September & October 2020.

The initiative of the Virtual B2B celebrations will help the relevant communities, and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track. The travel and tourism industry has been one of the worst-hit sectors due to the ongoing COVID-19 and is predicted to be the last one to revive. During these challenging times, SATTE with its new digital initiative is offering an opportunity to the stakeholders of the industry to conduct business from the location of their choice in order to connect with the target audience.

SATTE GenX is a part of the industry's broader plan to gradually reopen the travel, tourism, and hospitality sector. So far exhibitors such as Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Dubai have confirmed their participation as the Platinum Partners. Fiji and Utah are the Gold Partners for SATTE GenX.

Moreover, Mauritius, Germany, and Somatheeram amongst others are participating as Silver Partner. SATTE GenX is also in discussion with more exhibitors for participation. The Services Export Promotional Council (SEPC), an advisory body of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, has joined hands with SATTE GenX with an exclusive pavilion to initiate the revival of India's inbound tourism.

"The ongoing pandemic has, to a large degree, incapacitated the Indian travel and tourism industry and the entire value chain linked to the sector. A high number of cases coupled with limited international flights and border restrictions has kept inbound as well as domestic travellers at bay. While the gradual Unlock phases have eased the inter-state or inter-district movement of people, we still anticipate that the tourist volumes are likely to take a long time to bounce back even within the country. SATTE GenX, an initiative for the industry, will be a cutting-edge web-based platform that will ensure a parade of International as well as a domestic destination that has reopened, is likely to reopen in the coming weeks or showcase how they might return to the tourism map over the upcoming months. It is an effort to cater to the market changes and to offer an organized structure to conduct trade in the midst of crisis, setting an unmatched standard for the travel community, by giving them confidence, a variety of destinations, and trusted suppliers with just a click through this expo," said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India on the first SATTE GenX. "SATTE GenX is also a significant addition and a contributor to our Virtual B2B celebration. The digital celebration is catering to key sectors such as green energy, pharma, travel and tourism, packaging, occupational health & safety, and security and surveillance, among others, along with a host of conferences. This year, with our strategy to implement a hybrid version of shows, the digital offerings will complement the physical shows," he further added.

SATTE GenX expects footfalls from a wide range of visitors that comprise tour operators, travel agents, wedding planners, corporate travel decision-makers, potential Investors in the field of hospitality as well as location planners from the film industry. The virtual expo will have an exciting line-up of conferences and will host a series of sessions, discussions, and presentations. The conference will see thought leaders sharing their views covering topics such as 'Outbound Travel: Reinventing Strategy', 'Cruise Tourism: Is India ready to ride the wave?', and 'Rebranding India: The Big Picture', 'Tourism Associations: Managing a Global Crisis', 'Hospitality: The Future of Hotel Industry', 'States: Identifying and developing new destinations' to name a few.

With strong support from the industry, SATTE GenX continues to be well received and supported by international and Indian travel trade associations such as the Indian Association of Tour Operator (IATO), Skal Asia, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI), India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Association of Bhutanese Tour Operators (ABTO), BD Inbound and Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA), to name a few. To register pls click - https://sattegenxvirtualexpo

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

