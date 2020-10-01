Skechers India launches 'Go Like Never Before' campaign with its first brand ambassador Siddhant Chaturvedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 1 (ANI/Digpu): Skechers, the global sports and lifestyle brand based in California, is launching a new campaign featuring Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be the first Indian brand ambassador for Skechers and will represent both lifestyle and performance collections. The "Go Like Never Before" campaign featuring Chaturvedi will be exclusive to the Indian market and emphasizes the importance of running as a sport to remain fit and encourages people to stay active in their day-to-day routine.

The campaign video features newly launched performance footwear styles from the Skechers GO RUN series including Skechers GO RUN 7+™, Skechers GO RUN Razor 3™, and Skechers GO RUN Speed Elite™ shoes built with HYPER BURST® cushioning--which is made using a "supercritical" foaming process to create spherically shaped cells in tight format. It is the lightest and most resilient midsole foam that Skechers Performance has offered to date and delivers a highly responsive and comfortable running experience.

"We transitioned our business in India to a wholly-owned subsidiary in early 2019 because we believe in this market and see the incredible growth potential delivering our comfortable, innovative, and stylish lifestyle and performance products to the 1.3 billion consumers here. That is why we're investing in this campaign and partnering with an influential star-like Siddhant Chaturvedi," said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. "We are thrilled to launch the "Go Like Never Before" campaign starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. Our sole aim through this campaign is to reach out to maximum people and promote running as a fitness culture in India. Skechers understands the significance of health and fitness and encourages people to be their fittest self by something as simple as running. Making this campaign special, we are delighted to announce Siddhant Chaturvedi as the first brand ambassador of SkechersIndia. His drive for fitness resonates perfectly with the brand and with this we aim to encourage more and more people to stay healthy and GO run," said Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pt Ltd about the launch and on Siddhant Chaturvedi.

"Being associated with Skechers has absolutely been an exciting journey for me. I feel honoured and take immense pride to be the first-ever brand ambassador of Skechers India and to launch the campaign in Skechers Performance. I love that the brand is taking a step ahead to educate people about the importance of fitness and motivating them to stay fit whether in the field of sports or beyond. Achieving fitness goals means wearing proper footwear that elevates your performance. I have always loved comfort over style statement, but with Skechers you get the best of both worlds--you get it all," said Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bollywood celebrity on the brand association. As a brand, Skechers stands for a combination of innovation, style, and technology and gives consumers comfort as well as the chance to stay on par with all the current trends.

In addition to offering ideal footwear for all facets of life, Skechers has launched a wide range of apparel and accessories. The Skechers GO RUN collection for men and women is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.in as well as select retail partners. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com

