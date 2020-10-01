Maruti Suzuki's sales up 31 pc in September at 1.6 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday reported a 30.8 per cent increase in total sales at 1.6 lakh units during September. The company had sold 1.2 lakh units in September last year. The country's largest carmaker said the sales performance has to be seen in the context of lower base.

Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales increased by 32.2 per cent to 1.5 lakh units last month as against 1.1 lakh units in September 2019. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto said its sales last month totalled 4.41 lakh units against 4.02 lakh units year-on-year and 3.56 lakh units in August.

Two-wheeler sales jumped 20 per cent at 4.04 lakh units against 3.36 lakh units in September last year while three-wheeler sales went down 44 per cent at 36,455 units against 65,305 units. Domestic sales went up 6 per cent at 2.28 lakh units against 2.15 lakh units. Exports grew 14 per cent at 2.12 lakh units against 1.86 lakh units year-on-year.

Mahindra & Mahindra's auto sales went down 17 per cent at 35,920 units in September against 43,343 units year-on-year. Commercial vehicle sales grew 0.2 per cent at 18,907 units against 18,872 units in the same month of last year. Total light commercial sales were up 1.6 per cent at 18,754 units against 18,464 units. Total M&HCV sales was down 63 per cent at 153 units against 408 units in September last year.

Escorts said its total sales went up 9.2 per cent at 11,851 units against 10,855 units in September 2019. Domestic sales were up 8.9 per cent at 11,453 units last month against 10,521 units year-on-year. Exports went up 19.2 per cent at 398 units against 334 units year-on-year. (ANI)