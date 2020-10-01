Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's top court orders airlines to refund bookings during coronavirus lockdown

India's top court on Friday ordered airlines to refund passengers who were forced to cancel tickets booked during a two-month, nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:14 IST
India's top court orders airlines to refund bookings during coronavirus lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's top court on Friday ordered airlines to refund passengers who were forced to cancel tickets booked during a two-month, nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Supreme Court told airlines to refund the money within three weeks in a decision that will add to the burden on cash-strapped Indian carriers whose revenues have been hit by coronavirus restrictions on air travel.

The lockdown, imposed on March 25, banned domestic and international travel, closed factories, schools, offices and all shops other than those supplying essential services. It caused extensive economic disruption and measures were eased from May as the virus was still spreading.

Indian airlines, including Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, IndiGo and SpiceJet Ltd, have sought interest-free credit of at least $1.5 billion from the government to enable them to cope with the loss of revenue from the pandemic. A three-judge bench of the court said for cancellation of bookings for travel after the lockdown period, airlines must give refunds within 15 days of the order or, if the carriers are in financial distress, provide a credit that can be redeemed until March 31, 2021.

The credit shall be transferable and for use on any sector covered by the airline. To encourage customers to use the credit, airlines must pay nominal interest each month on the amount until March 31, 2021. If the amount is still unused, carriers must offer a refund, the court said in its 35-page order.

The ruling comes in response to petitions filed by various individuals and organisations including Air Passengers Association of India and Travel Agents Federation of India that alleged violation of refund rules by airlines.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

45-year-old woman raped in Tripura's Sipahijala

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Tripuras Sipahijala district, police said on Thursday. The woman was returning home from a relatives place on Wednesday when she was dragged to a paddy field by a 28- year-old man and allegedly rap...

EIB provides €125 million to Commerzbank to support SMEs in COVID-crisis

The EIB Group, consisting of the European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF, has provided a mezzanine tranche guarantee of around 125 million to Commerzbank AG on an existing portfolio of loans to small and medium-siz...

3 held for illegally procuring liquor meant for defence personnel, selling it at higher rates

A 51-year-old man along with two security guards were arrested for allegedly procuring liquor bottles meant for defence personnel illegally and selling them to customers at higher rates, police said on Thursday. A large number of liquor bot...

Spanish ICU adds beds for winter after 'terrible avalanche' of patients earlier this year

At the Cruces hospital just outside the Spanish city of Bilbao, the sound of power drills and hammers rings out as a construction crew gets to work on a new intensive care ward in preparation for a potential winter surge in COVID-19 cases.W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020