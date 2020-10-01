Maruti increases Super Carry prices by around Rs 11k

Maruti increases Super Carry prices by around Rs 11kPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:31 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has increased the prices of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry by around Rs 11,000
"The prices of Super Carry BS-VI compliant variants have been revised," the automaker said in a regulatory filing
The applicable ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region now varies from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5.18 lakh with effect from Thursday, it added.
