Left Menu
Development News Edition

Custom-made B777 plane for VVIP travel arrives in India

During the travel of the VVIPs, the two B777 aircraft will be operated by pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and not of Air India, an official said. Currently, the president, vice president and prime minister, fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign Air India One.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:48 IST
Custom-made B777 plane for VVIP travel arrives in India
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A custom-made B777 aircraft, which will be used to fly the president, vice president and prime minister, has arrived in Delhi from the US on Thursday, said government officials. The plane was scheduled to be delivered by aircraft manufacturer Boeing to Air India in July but its delivery was delayed twice - once in July for a few weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic and then in August for a few weeks due to technical reasons - the officials noted. Air India One, which is the call sign of the aircraft, landed at the Delhi airport from Texas at around 3 pm on Thursday, they stated.

Senior officials of the national carrier had reached the US during the first half of August to receive the plane from Boeing, the officials said. Another custom-made B777 plane for the travel of VVIPs is likely to be received from Boeing during a later date, they noted. These two aircraft were part of Air India's commercial fleet for a few months in 2018 before they were sent back to Boeing for retrofitting them for VVIP travel.

Officials said the total cost of purchase and retrofitting the two planes has been estimated to be around Rs 8,400 crore. The B777 planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).

In February, the US agreed to sell the two defence systems to India at a cost of USD 190 million. During the travel of the VVIPs, the two B777 aircraft will be operated by pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and not of Air India, an official said.

Currently, the president, vice president and prime minister, fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign Air India One. Air India pilots fly these B747 aircraft for the dignitaries and the Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) maintains them. When these B747 aircraft are not flying the dignitaries, they are used by the Indian national carrier for commercial operations. The custom-made B777 planes will be used for travel of the dignitaries only. The Centre has already initiated the process of divestment of its stake in Air India, which has a debt of over Rs 60,000 crore. However, the process has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Bad apples: Extreme weather and COVID blight Kashmir's crops

By Athar Parvaiz SRINAGAR, India, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Javid Ahmad shook his head in disgust at the bag of carrots he had discovered while arranging vegetables on his roadside stall in Indian-administered Kashmir - inside, hal...

EIB and HBOR partner to support Croatian SMEs and MidCaps from Covid-19

The European Investment Bank EIB and Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development HBOR agreed on a financial package that could enable up to 200 million in loans for faster recovery of Croatian SMEs and MidCaps from the Covid-19 pandemi...

Continued euro strength could hurt growth, slow inflation -Commission

A long-lasting appreciation of the euros nominal effective exchange rate could hurt the euro zones economic recovery and make the task of boosting inflation more difficult for the European Central Bank, the European Commission said in a pap...

Russia and France step up calls for Nagorno-Karabakh fighting to stop

Russia and France stepped up calls for an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Thursday as the death toll rose in the heaviest clashes around the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the 1990s.The Kremlin said Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020