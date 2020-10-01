Marsh India completes acquisition of JLT Independent

Marsh India on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of JLT Independent Insurance Broking. The parties had earlier secured regulatory approvals for the transaction and follows the acquisition of the JLT Group by Marsh & McLennan Companies in April 2019, Marsh India said in a statement.

The acquisition of JLT Independent further strengthens Marsh's position as a leading insurance and reinsurance broker and provider of risk management solutions in the country, where it serves more than 5,000 clients through its 17 offices. Alex Moczarski, chairman of Marsh & McLennan International and also Marsh India, said this deal marks a new era for Marsh India as it enables them to bring their expertise to the clients.

Sanjay Kedia, country head of Marsh India, said the complementary fit between its businesses creates a platform to deliver exceptional service and value to clients and offer more diverse career opportunities for employees. Formed in 2003, Marsh India is a joint venture between Marsh International Holdings Inc and India-based Rampart Trust. It was one of the first foreign insurance brokers to be registered as a composite broker with Irdai.

The US-based Marsh is the world's leading insurance broker and risk adviser. With over 35,000 employees across 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data driven risk solutions and advisory services..