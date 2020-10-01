Godrej Material Handling eyes range expansion for SKUtro to meet the increasing demand for intra-logistic solutions

- As industries make an aggressive push to fulfil the pent-up demand in the last two quarters of this fiscal year, SKUtro will aid in improving shopfloor mobility and employee productivity MUMBAI, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Material Handling, a business of Godrej & Boyce, today announced that it is preparing for a range expansion for its unique intra-logistic, mobility-cum-transport solution, Godrej SKUtro. Launched last year, SKUtro is a manual rider equipment used for transporting loads from one point to another within a shopfloor. With two subdued quarters owing to the extension of lockdown and the staggered easing of restrictions, India Inc is expected to make an aggressive push to fulfil the pent-up demand in the remaining two quarters of the fiscal year. Among others, retail, pharmaceutical and FMCG sectors are expected to adopt rapid shopfloor mechanization and automation, as well as plug productivity gaps to mitigate the loss of market share and capture back the share of wallet. Anil Lingayat, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Material Handling, said, "The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and warehousing sector in the country. Businesses are now re-assessing their warehousing and intra-logistic preparedness in anticipation of a market bounce-back on and soon after Day Zero. Therefore, ensuring smooth material handling without putting the employee productivity and health in duress will be one of the key priorities for India Inc. SKUtro has proven to be an innovative mobility cum transport innovation in the intra-logistic space since its launch last year. We have witnessed a spike in the number of queries for SKUtro during this period. Therefore, we have decided to expand the SKUtro range to meet the growing demand for intra-logistic solutions and help the industry to #EmergeStronger." Experts predict a sudden spike in consumer demand post easing of lockdown norms, coupled with the issue of easy availability of skilled workforce due to the exodus of migrant workforce, that will put the supply-chain and warehousing sector under severe stress. SKUtro will play a key role in improving shopfloor mobility and employee productivity without putting the health of employees at risk. An assessment by Godrej Material Handling has revealed that pre-COVID, the average distance covered by an employee during an eight hours shift in a 50,000 sq.ft warehouse was approximately 15 km. SKUtro enables employees to ride instead of walking while picking and shifting loads from one point to another. Empirical evidence suggests SKUtro can increase productivity by up to 25 per cent, reduce fatigue, and also add an element of fun to the workplace.

