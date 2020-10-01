Honda Cars reports 10 pc increase in domestic sales in Sept at 10,199 units

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday reported a 9.7 per cent increase in domestic sales to 10,199 units in September. The company had sold 9,301 units in domestic market in September 2019, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 170 units last month, it added. "The September results saw an uptick in our dispatches in line with our plan and reaffirms slow but steady path to recovery, both for demand and supply," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

He further said :"This was also our preparation for the festive season where we expect the market to gain further momentum from mid-October with start of Navratras.” The demand for personal mobility will surely surge due to customers' necessity to guarantee personal safety during COVID, which will get reflected in industry volumes in the coming months, Goel noted. For the upcoming festive period, the company has planned exciting offers on cars including easy financing options to help augment sales, Goel noted.