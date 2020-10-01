Left Menu
About 32% rise in enquiries for upcoming long weekend: Yatra.com

"In the unlock phase, more travellers are looking for short-haul destinations having proper safety and sanitation measures in place," Yatra.com, co-founder and COO, Corporate Travel and Head Industry Relations, Sabina Chopra said in a statement. The upcoming long weekend has witnessed a spike of 32 per cent in booking enquiries and growth in demand for accommodation such as homestays, four stars and 5-star hotels, cottages, among others, she said.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

With the government relaxing restrictions, Yatra.com on Thursday said it has witnessed about 32 per cent rise in booking enquiries on its platform for the upcoming long weekend. Travel had come to a standstill after COVID-19 outbreak as economic activity came to a halt due to the lockdown. The government had imposed the lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

"Long weekend trends have been growing over the past few years with people looking for a quick and short respite from their monotonous life. "In the unlock phase, more travellers are looking for short-haul destinations having proper safety and sanitation measures in place," Yatra.com, co-founder and COO, Corporate Travel and Head Industry Relations, Sabina Chopra said in a statement.

The upcoming long weekend has witnessed a spike of 32 per cent in booking enquiries and growth in demand for accommodation such as homestays, four stars and 5-star hotels, cottages, among others, she said. Some of the short-haul destinations from metro cities which are witnessing a surge in queries are Jaipur, Nainital, Rishikesh, Manesar near Delhi, Alibagh, Lonavala, Panchgani near Mumbai, Mahabalipuram, Vellore near Chennai, Nandi hills, Savandurga, Ramanagram near Bengaluru.

While choosing accommodation, over 74 per cent have preferred 4 & 5-star hotels and about 67 per cent individuals are booking hotels within two days of travelling, according to the company's data. Homestays and cottages accommodation that are secluded and less commercial are also gaining traction among consumers, who are looking at destinations that provide quiet and calm atmosphere, are at a drivable distance and away from the hustle of city life, the company said.

According to the company, to avoid the risk of infection, more people are opting for short getaways with road trips and visiting destinations that are at a drivable distance. These destinations are gaining popularity as they provide perfect respite during long weekends, it added.

Travellers are cautious than ever before regarding sanitation and safety measures adopted and enquiring about it while booking. "With customer confidence building up, we can expect destinations to witness traction," Chopra added.

