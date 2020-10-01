Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royal Enfield total sales up 1 pc in Sep to 60,041 units

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 1 per cent increase in total sales at 60,041 units in September. The company had registered total sales of 59,500 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement. Domestic sales stood at 55,910 units as against 54,858 units in the year-ago month, up 2 per cent, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:38 IST
Royal Enfield total sales up 1 pc in Sep to 60,041 units
File Photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 1 per cent increase in total sales at 60,041 units in September. The company had registered total sales of 59,500 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 55,910 units as against 54,858 units in the year-ago month, up 2 per cent, it added. Exports were at 4,131 units during the month as compared with 4,642 units in September 2019, a decline of 11 per cent, it said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Kohli shares heartwarming post to celebrate his camaraderie with AB de Villiers

Sharing a heartwarming picture with teammate AB de Villiers as a tribute to their friendship, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said the most special thing about sport is mutual respect you share with your fell...

France accuses Turkey of sending Syrian jihadists to Nagorno-Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey on Thursday of sending Syrian jihadists to fight in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a move that he said changed the situation. Turkey, a close ally of Muslim Azerbaijan, has denied sending merc...

Russia arrests two men for stealing icon donated by Putin to island monastery

Russian authorities said on Thursday they had arrested two men suspected of tunnelling their way by night into an island monastery and stealing a Russian Orthodox icon donated years earlier by President Vladimir Putin. The FSB security serv...

COVID-19: Next sero survey in Delhi to begin within fortnight, says health minister

The next serological survey to check for the prevalence of antibodies against the novel coronavirus among people will start in Delhi within a fortnight, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Seroprevalence of antibodies to COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020