Royal Enfield total sales up 1 pc in Sep to 60,041 units

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 1 per cent increase in total sales at 60,041 units in September. The company had registered total sales of 59,500 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 55,910 units as against 54,858 units in the year-ago month, up 2 per cent, it added. Exports were at 4,131 units during the month as compared with 4,642 units in September 2019, a decline of 11 per cent, it said.