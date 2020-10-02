Left Menu
Sonalika's tractor sales jump 46 pc to 17,704 units in Sept

While domestic sales grew 51.4 per cent to 16,000 units in September 2020 as compared with 10,571 units in the year-ago month, exports rose 9.8 per cent to 1,704 units as against 1,552 units a year ago, the firm said in the release on Friday. The Hoshiarpur-based tractor manufacturer also sold 6,400 units of implements during the month, registering a 135 per cent growth over September 2019, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 12:58 IST
Sonalika Tractors has reported a 46 percent year-on-year jump in overall tractor sales to 17,704 units, including exports, for September, according to a release. While domestic sales grew 51.4 percent to 16,000 units in September 2020 as compared with 10,571 units in the year-ago month, exports rose 9.8 percent to 1,704 units as against 1,552 units a year ago, the firm said in the release on Friday.

The Hoshiarpur-based tractor manufacturer also sold 6,400 units of implements during the month, registering a 135 percent growth over September 2019, it added. The industry sales growth for both tractors and implements during the previous month stood at 28 percent and 30 percent, respectively. "Sonalika Tractors outperformed the industry in sales during September," it added.

The cumulative tractor sales in the first half (April-September) of the financial year 2020-21 stood at 63,561 tractors, which was the highest-ever half-yearly sales for the company, it said. Besides, with 26,530 units of implements sold in April-September 2020, it crossed 2019-20 sales in just six months, the company said.

"We at Sonalika have registered 17,704 overall tractor sales in September 2020, breaking all our previous monthly records and marking the highest-ever sales in a month," said Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal. He added that the company's cumulative sales during April-September 2020 stood at 63,561 tractors, which is also the highest-ever half-yearly tractor sales. Mittal said the recently launched next-gen products -- Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali, and Chattrapati -- have contributed significantly to Sonalika Tractors' phenomenal growth during the pre-season time and even during the pandemic.

"We are buoyant about the upcoming festive season and expect the farmer's sentiments to remain positive," Mittal added.

