Vinci makes 5.2 billion euro offer to ACS for industrial unit
France's engineering and infrastructure operator Vinci made a non-binding offer to Spanish rival ACS for its industrial unit that values the unit at 5.2 billion euros ($6.10 billion), the Spanish firm said on Friday.
The offer has been evaluated by ACS's board, who has decided to proceed with negotiations, the Madrid-based company said in a filing to the local stock market regulator.