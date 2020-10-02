Left Menu
Development News Edition

Route Mobile acquires intellectual property, associated contracts from TeleDNA

"The present acquisition largely constitutes acquisition of the intellectual property and its related customer contracts...no equity shares are purchased," it added. One of the group companies of Route Mobile, 365squared Ltd (step-down wholly-owned subsidiary), is an existing customer of TeleDNA, the filing noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:12 IST
Route Mobile acquires intellectual property, associated contracts from TeleDNA

Route Mobile, a cloud communications service provider, has completed the acquisition of intellectual property and its associated contracts from TeleDNA for over Rs 12 crore. Route Mobile, which was listed on the BSE last month, said it had entered into a business transfer agreement (BTA) with TeleDNA Communications in June for acquisition of intellectual property and its associated identified customer contracts on a slump sale basis.

"The company (Route Mobile) has subsequently signed an amendment agreement to the BTA on October 1, 2020, and has completed the acquisition," Route Mobile said in a regulatory filing on Thursday night. Bengaluru-based TeleDNA specialises in the development of telecom-related solutions like MMSC (Multimedia Messaging Service Center), SMSC (Short Message Service Center) platforms, SMS HUB and SMS firewall.

The filing said the lumpsum purchase consideration for the transaction is Rs 12 crore plus taxes. "The present acquisition largely constitutes acquisition of the intellectual property and its related customer contracts...no equity shares are purchased," it added.

One of the group companies of Route Mobile, 365squared Ltd (step-down wholly-owned subsidiary), is an existing customer of TeleDNA, the filing noted. "After the success of our IPO (initial public offering), we plan to be in line with our vision of inorganic growth. We believe this strategic acquisition will augur really well for Route Mobile group and for 365squared Ltd in particular," Route Mobile CEO and MD Rajdipkumar Gupta said in a filing on Friday.

He added that the acquisition will enable the company to offer a deeper and comprehensive portfolio of products to telecom operators, and drive a strong momentum..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand's "Bad Students" demand education reform

Thailands Bad Student campaigners toured Bangkok high schools in a truck on Friday in a protest cheered on by pupils to demand education reform and an end to the harassment of students and of school rules they say are outdated.The school de...

TN CM, Dy CM attend events together for the first time days after standoff

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam together took part in public events here on Friday for the first time days after they crossed swords over who should be the ruling AIADMKs chief ministerial candidate fo...

India initiates anti-dumping probe against two Chinese products

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against two products imported from China, following complaints by domestic companies. The commerce ministrys investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies DGTR is probing alleged dumping o...

Armenia says it will work with OSCE on Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Armenia said on Friday it would engage with a European security watchdog on renewing a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose from five days of fighting over the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.Azerbaijan, which is fig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020