Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Surat Diamond Bourse attracting traders back to the city

With Maharashtra continuing to report the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country, many diamond traders in Mumbai have started seeking greener pastures in neighbouring Gujarat's Surat where a diamond bourse is coming up in Khajod area next year.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:11 IST
Gujarat: Surat Diamond Bourse attracting traders back to the city
Dinesh Navadiya, regional chief of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, Surat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai traders eye greener pastures in Surat Diamond Bourse With Maharashtra continuing to report the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country, many diamond traders in Mumbai have started seeking greener pastures in neighbouring Gujarat's Surat where a diamond bourse is coming up in Khajod area next year.

"Over 100 small and medium traders have expressed their intention to shift to Surat. Many of them have already moved their operations here due to the coronavirus situation in Mumbai," said Dinesh Navadiya, regional chief of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). Surat Diamond Bourse will begin operations in Khajod from 2021.

According to Navadiya, it will be a big relief for diamond traders who are struggling to pay huge rents in Mumbai's expensive complexes because of the lockdown-induced losses. "Many traders are shifting their base to Surat because rent, travel and other expenses are difficult to manage in Mumbai. Our profit margin isn't very high and the COVID-19 situation made it a lot worse," said diamond trader Shivam Navadiya who hails from Surat. "It made sense to return home to avoid extra expenses," he added.

According to the GJEPC regional chief, 4,500 offices have already been booked in the bourse. (ANI)

Also Read: Gujarat: Three held with charas worth Rs 7.69 lakh in Kutch

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mahatma Gandhi would have been 'very happy' with passage of farm Bills: MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi would have been very happy today with the passage of the farm reform Bills, as the welfare of farmers was close to his heart. Addressing a programme on the occasion of Gandhi Jayan...

Maha: Congress demands repeal of farm sector laws

The Congress on Friday held protests in Maharashtra against the new farm sector laws, demanding their repeal. The party also launched a signature campaign against what it termed as black laws.On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma ...

Top Hindi filmmakers join hands to curate content, celebrating Indian values, culture

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aanand L Rai and others have launched an initiative, Change Within. As part of the effort, the filmmakers pledged to make inspiring content about valour, values and the...

Kanaka Durga Temple trust member resigns after police seize liquor from her car, son held

Acting on a tip-off, Jaggaiahpet police seized 283 illegal liquor bottles from a car belonging to a member of Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple trust board, police said on Thursday. Four persons, including the son of board member Chakka Naga V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020