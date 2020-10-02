Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forex reserves drop USD 3.017 bn to USD 542.021 bn

After touching a lifetime high in the previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 3.017 billion to USD 542.021 billion in the week ended September 25, RBI data showed on Friday. The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by USD 43 million to USD 4.608 billion during the reporting week, as per the data.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 18:28 IST
Forex reserves drop USD 3.017 bn to USD 542.021 bn

After touching a lifetime high in the previous week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 3.017 billion to USD 542.021 billion in the week ended September 25, RBI data showed on Friday. In the week ended September 18, the reserves had increased by USD 3.378 billion to a record USD 545.038 billion. During the reporting week, the decline in the forex kitty was mainly due to a fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves. FCAs decreased by USD 1.523 billion to USD 499.941 billion, the central bank data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves were down by USD 1.441 billion in the reporting week to USD 35.999 billion, the RBI data showed. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by USD 10 million to USD 1.472 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by USD 43 million to USD 4.608 billion during the reporting week, as per the data.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Hospital employee removed from service following allegation of misbehaviour with woman COVID patient

An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital here was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman COVID-19 patient. A hospital official said the Class IV empl...

Those think of harming women's self-respect will face total destruction: Adityanath

Facing criticism in the wake of alleged rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who even think of harming the womens self-respect will face total destruction. Stressing that his government is ...

We are encouraging indigenous vaccine production: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We are encouraging indigenous vaccine production Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

Mizoram Guv, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia and Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo laid wreaths at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday. The governor al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020