Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar gains after Trump gets coronavirus

Global equity markets slumped and investors piled into safer gold and the Japanese yen on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to market uncertainty just 32 days before U.S. elections. Trump's bombshell announcement sparked a risk-off mood among investors already concerned about an elusive coronavirus relief package aimed at bolstering a U.S. economic recovery that's been losing steam as seen by slowing jobs growth in September payrolls data.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:54 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar gains after Trump gets coronavirus

Global equity markets slumped and investors piled into safer gold and the Japanese yen on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to market uncertainty just 32 days before U.S. elections.

Trump's bombshell announcement sparked a risk-off mood among investors already concerned about an elusive coronavirus relief package aimed at bolstering a U.S. economic recovery that's been losing steam as seen by slowing jobs growth in September payrolls data. Gold headed toward its best week in nearly two months while the Japanese yen made its sharpest gain in more than a month. But the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose mildly, entrenched in a narrow trading range it has held for three weeks.

Stocks on Wall Street fell almost 1%, following lesser declines in Europe's broad pan-regional indexes and an initial sell-off in Asia. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets fell 0.62% to 564.49, while its index for emerging markets stocks fell 0.06%. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.28% to 1,398.28.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.78%, the S&P 500 lost 0.81% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.18%. How long the risk-averse moves will last depends on the extent of the infection within the White House, said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

"We may have to wait until the end of the weekend for more clarity on the situation," he said. "It will weigh on the market today and early next week but will not induce a long-lasting correction if the infection is contained to Trump," he added.

When it comes to stock market shocks, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, saw the S&P 500 plunge nearly 3% and Wall Street shut down the New York Stock Exchange at 2:07 p.m. EST. But the losses were confined to a single day and the market recovered within two days. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday was the last before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

September's employment gains were the smallest since the jobs recovery started in May and left the U.S. labor market a long way from recouping the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April, indicating slower growth heading into the fourth quarter. U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 661,000 jobs last month after advancing 1.489 million in August.

"The recovery continues but at slower rate in part because the government stimulus has diminished significantly," said Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. BETS ARE OFF

With the election now more uncertain than before, online gambling site Betfair on Friday suspended betting on the outcome of the Nov. 3 vote. The news from the White House triggered a rise in the dollar as well the yen. The dollar index rose 0.092%, with the euro down 0.27% at $1.1715.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.16% versus the greenback at 105.35 per dollar. The Australian dollar, which serves as a liquid proxy for risk assets, was down 0.23%.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond was down around 0.7 basis point at -0.536%. Brent crude futures fell $1.53 to $39.4 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $1.41 to $37.31 a barrel.

Gold pared some earlier gains. "Depending on how this situation evolves over the weekend, notably if more members of the U.S. government's senior leadership are diagnosed positive, gold could be set for an extended rally," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Spot gold prices fell 0.02% to $1,904.70 an ounce.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Nigeria: Lagos makes world record by celebrating 60th anniversary with 60000 cupcakes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo visit shows strong U.S. commitment to Asia, Stilwell says

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeos visit to Asia next week demonstrates Washingtons strong commitment to allies and partners in the region, the top American diplomat for East Asia, David Stilwell, said on Friday. Pompeo said earlier on Fr...

Myanmar election app goes offline, has been criticized over label for Rohingya

A smartphone app produced for Myanmars Nov. 8 election with help from international organizations appears to have been removed from circulation and may be amended after criticism over its use of a label for Rohingya Muslims that the Rohingy...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...

Trump showing mild COVID symptoms as positive test rocks White House, campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump is experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus, administration officials said on Friday, as the White House and presidential election campaign scrambled to adjust to the bombshell develo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020