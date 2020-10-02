Left Menu
European stocks end higher as Trump-driven selling eases

European stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, shaking off early weakness sparked by news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 as investors pinned hopes on more stimulus. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, capping another volatile week which started with a bout of bargain hunting in beaten-down sectors that helped the benchmark record a 2% weekly gain.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, capping another volatile week which started with a bout of bargain hunting in beaten-down sectors that helped the benchmark record a 2% weekly gain. European bourses started the day with losses of more than 1% after Trump said that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus and were going into quarantine, adding to uncertainty around the Nov. 3 election.

"The market has been volatile of late and valuations are high so this sell-off does not seem to be anything beyond ordinary," said Louise Dudley, global equities portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. "A lot depends on how the virus affects Trump." Helping markets stabilise into the close were hopes of more U.S. stimulus after data showed job growth slowed more than expected in September in the world's largest economy.

Meanwhile, euro zone inflation fell deeper into negative territory last month, raising pressure on the European Central Bank to add stimulus. A second wave of coronavirus cases in Europe has kept investors on edge, with Paris set to be placed on maximum COVID-19 alert from as soon as Monday, a move likely to force the closure of restaurants and bars and impose further restrictions on public life.

Euro zone stocks slipped, while UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.4% at the end of a big week for Brexit negotiations. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she had no breakthrough to announce in European Union talks with Britain but remained optimistic that sealing a new trade deal was still possible before the end of the year.

Among individual stocks, Spanish engineering and infrastructure group ACS surged 25.8% after French rival Vinci made an offer to buy ACS's industrial unit Cobra for 5.2 billion euros ($6.10 billion). Vinci rose 4.4%, driving Europe's construction & materials index up 1.7%.

French telecom companies Orange, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad rose between 1.1% and 2.6% after the results of an auction of the country's 5G spectrum sale. Gold miner Centamin slumped 22.2% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after it forecast a fall in annual production as it delayed some open-pit mining operations at its key Sukari mine in Egypt.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurre...

Guatemala wishes Trump speedy recovery, as own president recovers from COVID-19

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has almost recovered from a bout of COVID-19, the government said on Friday, wishing his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump a speedy convalescence from the disease caused by coronavirus.Giammattei, who c...

Kentucky court releases recording of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings

Kentuckys attorney general on Friday released audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings that cleared three policemen of homicide charges in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. The release offers a rare peek at the inner workings of a...

Seizing art: One African man's protest against colonial 'pillagers'

In June, Mwazulu Diyabanza stood in a Paris museum next to a 19th century funerary post from central Africa and berated France for taking it and tens of thousands of other art works from its former colonies.He and an associate prised the ca...
