Two killed as bus overturns in Gujarat

Two killed as bus overturns in GujaratPTI | Godhra | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:45 IST
Two women were killed andthree others injured on Saturday when the bus they weretravelling in overturned after hitting a road divider nearNatapur village in Morva Hadaf taluka in Gujarat's Panchmahaldistrict, police said
Prima facie, the driver of the bus lost his controlover the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn around 11 am,a local police official said
The deceased women were identified as Rupaliben Baria(70) and Savitaben Baria (60), he said, adding that injuredpassengers were admitted in civil hospital in Godhra.
