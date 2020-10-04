India and S.Africa ask WTO to waive rules to aid COVID-19 drug production

India and South Africa want the World Trade Organization (WTO) to waive intellectual property rules to make it easier for developing countries to produce or import COVID-19 drugs, a letter https://docs.wto.org/dol2fe/Pages/SS/directdoc.aspx?filename=q:/IP/C/W669.pdf&Open=True to the WTO shows. In their letter dated Oct. 2 the two countries called on the global trade body to waive parts of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), which governs patents, trademarks, copyright and other intellectual property rules globally.

"As new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19 are developed, there are significant concerns (over) how these will be made available promptly, in sufficient quantities and at (an) affordable price to meet global demand," the letter posted on the Geneva-based WTO's website says. The two countries said that developing nations are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and that intellectual property rights, including patents, could be a barrier to the provision of affordable medicine.

The letter asks that the WTO's Council for TRIPS recommends a waiver to the General Council, the WTO's top decision-making body in Geneva, "as early as possible". It does not say how much support India and South Africa have from other countries. A draft General Council decision text submitted with the letter says the waiver should last an as yet unspecified number of years and be reviewed annually.