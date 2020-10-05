Left Menu
Embassy of Nigeria in Japan says Japan is the fifth foreign investor in Nigeria

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

The Embassy of Nigeria in Japan has disclosed that Japan is the fifth foreign investor in Nigeria, saying there are steady improvements in trade and economic relations between the two countries before the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a news report by This Day.

In a statement by the Charge de' Affairs, Dr. Tope Elias-Fatile on Friday, the embassy disclosed that the number of Japanese companies in Nigeria had increased from 32 in 2017 to 43 in 2020.

Citing the figure of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the embassy said Japan "is fifth foreign investor in Nigeria; also among the top 10 investors in services in Nigeria; among the top 10 investors in solid minerals, the fifth investor in oil refining and fifth investor in real estate."

The statement said that Japan "is among Nigeria's top 20 import partners and Nigeria's top 20 export partners."

The statement said both countries had commenced preparations for the ninth Session of the Nigeria-Japan Special Partnership Forum (NJSPF) scheduled for June in Tokyo, but it was postponed.

It said the NJSPF "is a framework for regular consultations on matters of mutual interest between the two countries. The forum was upgraded to the level of bi-national cooperation at the 6th Session held on August 22 and 23, 2013 in Abuja.

"Despite current challenges, we still have good news and reasons to celebrate. After the successes of the events in 2019, we were recording steady improvements in trade and economic relations between both countries prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

