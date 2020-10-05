Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices on firm ground, IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday with gains seen in Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day after responding well to COVID-19 treatment.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:24 IST
Equity indices on firm ground, IT stocks gain
Wipro gained by 5.5 pc on Monday morning to Rs 330.25 per share. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday with gains seen in Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day after responding well to COVID-19 treatment. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 424 points or 1.09 per cent at 39,121 while the Nifty 50 gained by 120 points or 1.06 per cent at 11,537.

Except for Nifty auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT moving up by 3 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and metal by 2.1 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro jumped by 5.5 per cent to Rs 330.25 per share, Tata Consultancy Services by 4.2 per cent, Infosys by 3 per cent, HCL Technologies by 2.1 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.6 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. However, Mahindra & Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC, Asian Paints, Cipla and Bharti Airtel traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose following hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day, easing some of the political uncertainty that shook global bourses in the previous session.

Trump was flown to a hospital for treatment for the coronavirus on Friday but his doctors say he has responded well and could return to the White House on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 0.63 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose by 1.39 per cent. China's financial markets were closed for a public holiday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump seizes on small election issues to spread concern

Nine ballots discarded in Pennsylvania. A mail carrier who altered a handful of affidavit ballot applications. People being sent double ballots. In the run up to Election Day, President Donald Trump is seizing on small, potentially routine ...

Paytm launches Android Mini App Store for Indian developers

Paytm on Monday said it has launched its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers, a move that will further intensify the tussle between the fintech major and tech giant, Google. The development comes just weeks after Paytms app ...

Pakistan invites bids for record six LNG spot cargoes for December as gas crisis looms

Pakistan will ramp up spot buying of liquefied natural gas LNG from the international market, seeking up to six cargoes for December, its procurement subsidiary said on its website, as the country prepares for a potentially crippling gas sh...

Flipkart joins forces with Paytm to provide exciting new offers to customers

Flipkart today announced its partnership with Indias leading digital financial services provider Paytm to provide customers a slew of offers and benefits during the upcoming festival season.With this partnership, customers will be able to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020