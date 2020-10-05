Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gas price reduction will lower earnings for ONGC, Oil India: Moody's

The recently-announced 25 per cent reduction in domestic natural gas prices to 1.79 dollars per million British thermal units (MMBtu) from 2.39 dollars per MMBtu on a gross calorific value basis is credit negative for upstream companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) as it will lower their revenue from gas sales, according to Moody's Investors Service.

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:26 IST
Gas price reduction will lower earnings for ONGC, Oil India: Moody's
ONGC's credit metrics have sufficient capacity to withstand the decline in gas prices.. Image Credit: ANI

The recently-announced 25 per cent reduction in domestic natural gas prices to 1.79 dollars per million British thermal units (MMBtu) from 2.39 dollars per MMBtu on a gross calorific value basis is credit negative for upstream companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) as it will lower their revenue from gas sales, according to Moody's Investors Service. These companies are already grappling with low oil prices and a further reduction in natural gas prices will exacerbate their earnings decline. However, said Moody's, gas sales account for 18 to 19 per cent of the companies' upstream revenues.

After three consecutive price reductions in 12 months, India's gas prices are at their lowest level since November 2014. "We estimate ONGC's revenue and EBITDA will decline by Rs 1,500 crore to 1,600 crore because of lower gas prices. The decline equates to around 0.4 per cent of the company's expected consolidated revenue and around 3.5 per cent of consolidated EBITDA for fiscal 2021," said Moody's.

However, ONGC's credit metrics have sufficient capacity to withstand the decline in gas prices and remain supportive of its baa3 baseline credit assessment and Baa3 ratings. In comparison, reduction in gas prices will lower OIL's revenue and EBITDA by around Rs 220 crore. The decline equates to around 2.5 per cent of the company's expected consolidated revenue and around 8 per cent of consolidated EBITDA for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

"We expect OIL's credit metrics in fiscal 2021 to remain weakly positioned relative to its baa3 baseline credit assessment, but to improve and come back within its ratings thresholds by fiscal 2022 as oil prices start to recover," said Moody's. Both companies are government-related issuers and their ratings incorporate the expectation of extraordinary support from the Indian government, it added. Consequently, their ratings can be maintained at the current level (assuming no change in the sovereign rating) as long as their baseline credit assessments do not fall below ba3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump seizes on small election issues to spread concern

Nine ballots discarded in Pennsylvania. A mail carrier who altered a handful of affidavit ballot applications. People being sent double ballots. In the run up to Election Day, President Donald Trump is seizing on small, potentially routine ...

Paytm launches Android Mini App Store for Indian developers

Paytm on Monday said it has launched its Android Mini App Store to support Indian developers, a move that will further intensify the tussle between the fintech major and tech giant, Google. The development comes just weeks after Paytms app ...

Pakistan invites bids for record six LNG spot cargoes for December as gas crisis looms

Pakistan will ramp up spot buying of liquefied natural gas LNG from the international market, seeking up to six cargoes for December, its procurement subsidiary said on its website, as the country prepares for a potentially crippling gas sh...

Flipkart joins forces with Paytm to provide exciting new offers to customers

Flipkart today announced its partnership with Indias leading digital financial services provider Paytm to provide customers a slew of offers and benefits during the upcoming festival season.With this partnership, customers will be able to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020