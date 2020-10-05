Samsung brings ‘Home, Festive Home' offers; avail up to Rs 20,000 cashback

Samsung India has brought back its "Home, Festive Home" campaign to provide exciting offers including cashback of up to Rs 20,000 and easy EMI options starting from as low as Rs 990 on its range of consumer electronics products. The offers will be valid until November 20, 2020.

The "Home, Festive Home" offers cover all categories of Samsung Consumer Electronics products such as Samsung QLED and QLED 8K TVs, UHD TVs, Smart TVs, Curd Maestro Refrigerators, Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators, FlexWash Washing Machines, Washer Dryer Models, Fully Automatic Front Load and Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens and Wind-Free Air Conditioners.

"This festive season, celebrations will be mostly at home as consumers continue to be cautious. We are confident that our unique offers across price points will meet their expectations, enrich their lives and help make their homes ready for the festive season," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

During the offer period, consumers purchasing Samsung QLED 8K TVs, 85-inch (216 cm), 82-inch (207 cm) and 75-inch (189 cm) models, will get Samsung's flagship foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold. They will get a Galaxy S20 Ultra with 75-inch and above QLED TV models, a Galaxy A21s with 55-inch QLED and 65 inch UHD models and a Galaxy A31 with 65-inch QLED, QLED 8K and 70-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TV models. Additionally, consumers will get a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on QLED TVs.

Consumers purchasing the newly launched Samsung Washer Dryer models can avail a cashback of up to 20 percent and a cashback of up to 15% on select Flexwash and Addwash washing machines. Further, on purchasing Fully Automatic Front Load and Fully Automatic Top Load washing machines, they can avail cashback of up to 15%.

As for refrigerators, Samsung is offering cashback benefits of up to 15% on the Make for India Samsung Curd Maestro refrigerators, up to 10% cashback on Side-by-Side and Frost-Free refrigerator models and up to 20% cashback on IoT-enabled Family Hub refrigerator (RF28N9780SG/TL).

On purchasing Samsung Air Conditioners (ACs), consumers will get cashback offers of up to 20% and easy EMI options starting as low as INR 990 on its Wind-Free ACs.