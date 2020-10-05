Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone economic recovery in danger as COVID-19 resurgence hits service industries

A rise in infection rates in Europe, which a Reuters poll concluded last month was the biggest threat to the economic recovery, will concern policymakers who had hoped the euro zone economy was healing after contracting an historic 11.8% in the second quarter. Monday's purchasing managers' surveys showed services activity, which accounts for around two-thirds of the bloc's GDP, slammed into reverse after sister surveys last week suggested factories was enjoying something of a revival.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:53 IST
Euro zone economic recovery in danger as COVID-19 resurgence hits service industries
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The euro zone's economic recovery faltered in September with growing evidence sectors and countries in the bloc are diverging as a resurgence of the coronavirus forces the reimposition of restrictions on activity. A rise in infection rates in Europe, which a Reuters poll concluded last month was the biggest threat to the economic recovery, will concern policymakers who had hoped the euro zone economy was healing after contracting an historic 11.8% in the second quarter.

Monday's purchasing managers' surveys showed services activity, which accounts for around two-thirds of the bloc's GDP, slammed into reverse after sister surveys last week suggested factories was enjoying something of a revival. There was also a split between the currency union's member countries. While Germany's service industry barely grew in September, strong manufacturing helped the private sector in Europe's largest economy remain on track for a solid recovery.

But French business activity fell for the first time since June and in Spain the services sector sank deeper into the red as travel restrictions ravaged the summer tourism season. Italy's services industry contracted for the second month running with no sign of recovery on the horizon.

"The recovery in industry had been lagging but does seem now to have been catching up whereas services really is bearing the brunt of tighter restrictions," said Jessica Hinds at Capital Economics. "In Spain and France in particular, and elsewhere in the euro zone, there has been a tightening up. Fears of a resurgence are adding to consumer caution," Hinds said.

Meanwhile, Britain's economy, outside the currency union, proved more resilient than initially thought last month, despite a tightening of lockdown restrictions and an end to a temporary government subsidy for businesses such as restaurants and bars. EXTRA SUPPORT

Euro zone retail sales were much stronger than expected in August due to a sharp surge of online purchases and increased clothing sales amid the pandemic, although July sales were revised downwards, official data showed on Monday. "These sales numbers are almost too good to be true, with worries about unemployment rising and consumer confidence at historically low levels," said Bert Colijn at ING.

"Current levels of spending cannot be maintained for more than a few months at best, and are likely to be reversed sooner." To support the bloc's economy, the European Central Bank plans to make 1.35 trillion euros of additional pandemic-related asset purchases and the European Union has announced a 750 billion euro recovery fund due to kick in next year.

But that didn't stop IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index, combining services and manufacturing surveys and seen as a good barometer of overall economic health, falling to 50.4 in September from August's 51.9, close to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. Suggesting any pick up may take some time, however, demand for services fell in September and firms cut headcount for a seventh month.

Still, optimism about the coming year improved to levels not seen since before Europe felt the full brunt of the pandemic. The composite future output index rose to its highest level since February.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to roll out renewed campaign for COVID-19 with further opening up of activities

The Union government will soon roll out a renewed campaign that aims to spread awareness about appropriate COVID-19 behavior in view of the forthcoming festive season and further unlocking of public activities, officials said on Monday. Uni...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields hold ground as COVID-19 cases keep traders on edge

Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday with investors concerned about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus outbreak, although signs that U.S. President Donald Trumps health was improving lifted the mood.Expectat...

Remote-learning begins in virus-hit Philippines

Grade and high school students in the Philippines began classes at home Monday after the coronavirus pandemic forced remote-learning onto an educational system already struggling to fund schools. The shift to distance-learning has been a lo...

UK cannot simply borrow its way out of crisis - Sunak

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would protect the public finances over the medium term after a surge in spending to fight the coronavirus crisis. We have a sacred responsibility to future generations to leave the public finance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020