Kangra DC cured of COVID-19, announces new guidelines for incoming tourists

After recovering from coronavirus infection, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati joined back for duty on Monday at his office in Dharamshala after quarantining for more than three weeks. Along with his wife and a one-year-old daughter, Prajapati was earlier admitted in Tanda Medical College Hospital after their condition turned critical due to the virus infection.

After being discharged from the hospital, he remained in isolation at his house for a week. Speaking to PTI, the Kangra DC said, "I am a 33-year-old having no co-morbidity, even then coronavirus infected me and my condition was critical for three days. I had to be hospitalized for 12 days. Nobody should take it lightly as there is no medical treatment available for it." "Some mistake must have been committed by me during my work, that I got the infection. Because of my mistake, my family suffered as well. I can say with experience that we should strictly use masks, hand washing, and distancing, to be safe," he added.

With tourists now free to enter Kangra district, the administration is going to create an advisory counter at the entry points of the district where guidelines shall be given to the incoming visitors, Prajapati added.