Left Menu
Development News Edition

NASSCOM FutureSkills, DeakinCo partner to offer courses for IT-BPM industry

NASSCOM FutureSkills and DeakinCo., the corporate division of Australia's Deakin University, on Monday announced their partnership to offer free courses in communication for skilling, reskilling and upskilling programmes in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:11 IST
NASSCOM FutureSkills, DeakinCo partner to offer courses for IT-BPM industry

NASSCOM FutureSkills and DeakinCo., the corporate division of Australia's Deakin University, on Monday announced their partnership to offer free courses in communication for skilling, reskilling and upskilling programmes in India. This will help individuals and organisations prepare for current and future work trends in the IT-BPM sector. DeakinCo. has specifically curated two short courses focused on communication skills, initially at the foundation level (early careerists) and proficient level (team leaders), for the IT-BPM sector. Delivered completely online and based on a self-paced format, the programmes will be available on the FutureSkills platform.

The courses will be available free of cost for the first six months. Thereafter, DeakinCo. will expand its upskilling product offering both additional workforce levels and skill areas. DeakinCo. is the corporate division of Australia's most progressive international education provider, Deakin University. "As industries are getting disrupted by new technologies, the skills needed for new jobs are going to be different. NASSCOM FutureSkills is committed to enable employees of India's IT-ITES sector to get started with their journey to build these new skills," Amit Aggarwal, Co-Architect NASSCOM FutureSkills and CEO, IT-ITES Sector Skill Council, Nasscom said in a virtual briefing.

He added that the focus is being expanded to include talent in other industries and university/college students who will soon join the work-force. "There is an enormous shortage of talent for new-age skills. We are pleased to have DeakinCo. join us as a partner in our journey to build India as a global hub for Digital Talent," he added.

A Gitesh Sharma, Indian High Commissioner to Australia, said the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the livelihood of many Indians, including those working abroad. He noted that through the government's Vande Bharat mission, almost 1.5 million Indians have been facilitated to return back to the country. "Once they return to India, there lies a challenge. They come with certain skills, are they immediately deployable or is this something that needs to be done to make them more suited to the demands of the industry...when the industry prepares and takes the right steps, the country will move in harmony in tune with those changes," he added.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell AO said education, research and skills are the key pillars of the India-Australia relationship and the governments of both countries are encouraging cooperation for greater partnerships and opportunities between Australian and Indian industry and institutions. He added that the partnership between Nasscom and DeakinCo. will help foster a multi-dimensional framework towards digital learning.

S Ramadorai, Former Vice Chairman of Tata Consultancy Services said the pace of innovation has accelerated and especially with the onslaught of COVID, every single industry and corporation are looking at digitisation as a way of life. "This means that employees need to take a proactive role, so that we build the skills of the future, and they are future ready rather than being reactive," he said adding that India has two distinct advantages - labour pool availability and affordability of the same.

He added that the current ecosystem of skills need to be engineered to cater to the growth stories and demands of Industry 4.0. "It is important that all stakeholders come together and resolve the challenges of the skills ecosystem to achieve the aim of the Skill India mission namely scaling with speed, scale, and quality and making the workforce ready for the future technologies," Ramadorai said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP campaigning against Hathras victim: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of campaigning against the Hathras victim who had died on September 29 after allegedly being raped in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi asked the government whether it will order a judiciary enq...

CSIR reaches major milestone as mark 75 years of existence

Africas leading research, development and innovation organisation, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR, has reached a major milestone, as today marks 75 years of its existence.Established in 1945, the CSIR has, for seven...

Anti-Sikh riots: HC asks police officers to respond to contempt plea by witness Abhishek Verma

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of two senior officers of the police on a plea by controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking contempt action against them for allegedly disobeying a jud...

Oman reinstates ambassador to Syria after years-long hiatus

Oman has sent an ambassador to Syria after an eight-year hiatus, the state news agency reported, the latest sign of deepening engagement between Gulf Arab states and Syrias President Bashar Assad. The move on Sunday made Oman the first Gulf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020