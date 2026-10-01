Soccer-Klopp reluctant to weigh in on City fallout out of respect for Guardiola

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 11:57 IST
Soccer-Klopp reluctant to weigh in on City fallout out of respect for Guardiola

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his ​respect for Pep Guardiola and the ​Manchester City sides that battled ‌Liverpool in some ​of the Premier League's closest title races has left him reluctant to comment on the fallout from City's financial ‌rules case. City were found guilty of serious financial breaches by an independent commission on Tuesday, though the club have denied wrongdoing and are expected to appeal, with sanctions yet ‌to be determined.

The 59-year-old, whose Liverpool side twice finished a point behind City, ‌had previously joked that he would attend a parade if Liverpool were retrospectively awarded titles but said he no longer felt that way. "I haven't given it much thought, even though I've seen it of ⁠course," ​Klopp told reporters on ⁠Wednesday.

"I also know what I said about it in the past and how if there's ever a ⁠parade I'll be there, but it doesn't feel like that anymore. "My respect for Pep Guardiola ​and the football played at City during the time we played against each ⁠other... plus what an opponent they proved to be for us at the very highest level is ⁠far ​too great for me to be able to say anything now."

Klopp, who led Liverpool to the Premier League and Champions League titles during his nine-year spell at ⁠Anfield before departing in 2024, said he remained comfortable with the club's achievements regardless ⁠of any future developments ⁠in the City case. The German added that he would rather allow the process to run its course than speculate about the ‌potential consequences ‌for City.

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