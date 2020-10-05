Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee falls 16 paise on dollar buying by banks

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.16 per cent to USD 40.12 per barrel "The dollar buying by the banks and foreign fund outflows in September weighed on rupee," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities. According to depositories data, foreign investors withdrew Rs 3,419 crore on net basis from Indian markets in September.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:20 IST
Rupee falls 16 paise on dollar buying by banks

The rupee depreciated by 16 paise to close at 73.29 against the US dollar on Monday due to dollar buying by banks. The Indian currency opened at 73.16 at the interbank forex market and touched an intra-day high of 73.08 and a low of 73.41 against the greenback.

It finally settled at 73.29, down 16 paise over its last close of 73.13 a dollar. "Weak US dollar, strong Asian currencies supported by improved risk appetite lent support initially," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said.

The Reserve Bank of India's presence amid expectations of more investment flows in the coming sessions capped gains in the currency this Monday, Iyer added. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.17 per cent to 93.68.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex settled higher by 276.65 points or 0.71 per cent at 38,973.70. The broader NSE Nifty rose 86.40 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 11,503.35. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,632.25 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Forex and equity markets were closed on Friday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.16 per cent to USD 40.12 per barrel "The dollar buying by the banks and foreign fund outflows in September weighed on rupee," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

According to depositories data, foreign investors withdrew Rs 3,419 crore on net basis from Indian markets in September. Going ahead, the biggest driver for rupee movement will be foreign fund inflows in Reliance group firms and how the central bank manages that flow, Vakil noted.

Further, the improvement in health condition of US President Donald Trump's lowered political uncertainties and expectation of the US fiscal stimulus supported the risk-on sentiments. Investors will now be looking to vice presidential nominees Mike Pence and Kamala Harris' debate on Wednesday. Investors will also be monitoring remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the NABE conference on Tuesday, Reliance Securities' Iyer said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Inflow Technology bolsters security portfolio with Cyber Exposure Solutions from Tenable

Bangalore Karnataka India ANINewsVoir, October 5 Inflow Technologies today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Tenable, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, to be a distributor of the companys Cyber Exposure solutions. The Ten...

Britain opens investigation into coronavirus test and trace glitch

Britains government has launched an investigation into why a technical issue with its test and trace programme had not been identified sooner, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Britain reported a jump in COVID-19 ...

BJP campaigning against Hathras victim: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of campaigning against the Hathras victim who had died on September 29 after allegedly being raped in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi asked the government whether it will order a judiciary enq...

CSIR reaches major milestone as mark 75 years of existence

Africas leading research, development and innovation organisation, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR, has reached a major milestone, as today marks 75 years of its existence.Established in 1945, the CSIR has, for seven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020