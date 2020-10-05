Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha to reduce plying age limit of autorickshaws to 15 years

Earlier, a decision to cap the plying age of autos to 16 years in MMR and 20 years in rest of the state was taken by the STA on August 1, 2013 on the basis of recommendations made by Hakim Panel, the official said, adding that the age limit of taxis was fixed at 20 years. Before 2013, autos had no age limit, though the STA had set 25 years as the age limit for taxis in 2010.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:07 IST
Maha to reduce plying age limit of autorickshaws to 15 years

Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) has decided to bring down the plying age limit of autorickshaws to 15 years, a transport department official said on Monday. As per the decision, autorickshaws older than 15 years won't be able to ply on roads from August 1, 2021 in the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), while the deadline for the same in the rest of the state has been set as August 1, 2024.

In MMR, the current age limit of autorickshaws is 16 years, while the same is 20 years in the rest of the state. The STA chaired by state transport secretary approved the decision in its meeting held on September 24, the official told PTI.

As per the STA, the decision will be implemented in four stages between August 1, 2021 and August 1, 2024 in the rest of the state. The STA, a quasi-judicial body, took the decision to cap the age of autorickshaws on the basis of a recommendation to this effect made by a panel headed by former IAS officer BC Khatua.

The Khatua committee had submitted its report to the state government in October 2017, which accepted majority of its suggestions including fixing the age of autorickshaws. In its report, Khatua panel had recommended to reduce the age cap of autos to 15 years in four stages between August 1, 2018 and August 1, 2021 excluding MMR.

Maharashtra has over 10 lakh autorickshaws. Earlier, a decision to cap the plying age of autos to 16 years in MMR and 20 years in rest of the state was taken by the STA on August 1, 2013 on the basis of recommendations made by Hakim Panel, the official said, adding that the age limit of taxis was fixed at 20 years.

Before 2013, autos had no age limit, though the STA had set 25 years as the age limit for taxis in 2010. Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane said the STA had taken the decision based on a recommendation made by the Khatua panel.

"The state government had already accepted the recommendation of Khatua panel about fixing the age limit for autos. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, STA has revised the deadlines," he said. Mumbai Autorickshaws Union leader Shashank Rao said the decision was illogical.

"I don't understand the logic behind reducing the age of auto-rickshaws by one year from 16 years to 15 years (in MMR)," he told reporters..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said he will visit his space companys Florida rocket facilities this week to investigate the cause of recent launch aborts and delays that have held up a busy mission schedule for the companys workhorse Falc...

Melania Trump thanks everyone for support, prayers for her recovery from COVID-19

US First Lady Melania Trump, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked everyone for extending their prayers and support for her recovery from the infection.Taking to Twitter, Melania said, My family is grateful for all of t...

Bengal cricketers return to training at Eden after more than 6 months

Senior Bengal cricketers returned to training at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Monday after more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The players resumed training by maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines. While captain Ab...

YSRC open to talks on joining NDA if spl status to AP, other promises are fulfilled: Senior leader

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was open to a dialogue on joining the NDA at the Centre if the special category status to the state was accorded and all promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act are fulfilled, senior YSRCP leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020