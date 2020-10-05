Left Menu
Govt extends deadline for new emission norms for tractors to Oct 2021

The government has extended deadlines for applicability of new emission norms for construction equipment vehicles and tractors to next year. The new emission norms for construction equipment vehicles and tractors will now come into force from April 2021 and October 2021, respectively, according to a statement. These norms were to be applicable from October.

These norms were to be applicable from October. "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified amendment to CMVR 1989... deferring the applicability date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) from Oct this year to 1st Oct next year. The Ministry had received the request to this effect from the Ministry of Agriculture, tractor manufacturers and agriculture associations," it said in the statement on Monday.

The statement said that for the construction equipment vehicles, the norms will be applicable with effect from April 1, 2021, providing a deferment of six months. "The amendment also attempts to avoid confusion between the emission norms of other motor vehicles which has BS as norms and those for agricultural machinery, construction equipment vehicles and such other equipment," it said.

The amendment includes separate emission norms for agricultural machinery (agricultural tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters) and construction equipment vehicles. There is also change in the nomenclature of emission norms from Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)–IV and Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)–V to TREM Stage-IV and TREM Stage-V for agricultural tractors and other equipment.

