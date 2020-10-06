Left Menu
Algeria plans to set up new airline for domestic flights

Creating a new company will allow optimal care for the transportation of citizens across the country," Hani told state radio. He said allowing the private sector to get involved in transport will help implement a new economic policy.

06-10-2020
Algeria plans to set up new airline for domestic flights
Algeria's government plans to set up a company for domestic air transport to ease pressure on state carrier Air Algerie which will focus on international flights, Transport Minister Lazhar Hani said on Monday. The announcement came after authorities said in August they would allow the private sector to create air and sea transport firms as part of economic reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil and gas.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has repeatedly urged his government to improve air transport services in the largest African country by area. "Air Algerie cannot cover all domestic airports. Creating a new company will allow optimal care for the transportation of citizens across the country," Hani told state radio.

He said allowing the private sector to get involved in transport will help implement a new economic policy. "Opening investment in the transport sector is a political decision required by the current economic changes," he said.

