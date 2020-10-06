Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court overturns Venezuela judgment in $1 bln gold tug-of-war

The Court of Appeal granted the Nicolas Maduro-backed Banco Central de Venezuela’s (BCV) appeal and set aside July's High Court judgement, which had found that Britain's recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as "constitutional interim president of Venezuela" was conclusive. The BCV sued the Bank of England in May to recover control of the gold, which it says it will sell to finance Venezuela's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 06-10-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 02:13 IST
UK court overturns Venezuela judgment in $1 bln gold tug-of-war
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A tug-of-war over $1 billion worth of Venezuelan gold stored at the Bank of England took a new turn on Monday as the English Court of Appeal overturned an earlier High Court ruling on who the UK recognised as Venezuela's president. The Court of Appeal granted the Nicolas Maduro-backed Banco Central de Venezuela's (BCV) appeal and set aside July's High Court judgement, which had found that Britain's recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as "constitutional interim president of Venezuela" was conclusive.

The BCV sued the Bank of England in May to recover control of the gold, which it says it will sell to finance Venezuela's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The BoE has refused to release the gold, however, after the British government in early 2019 joined dozens of nations in backing Guaido on the basis that Maduro's election win the previous year had been rigged.

Monday's decision means the case now goes back to the High Court for it to determine more definitively which of the two rival leaders is in charge. Monday's judgment said it was necessary to determine whether "(1) the UK government recognises Mr Guaidó as President of Venezuela for all purposes and therefore does not recognise Mr Maduro as President for any purpose.

"Or (2) HMG (the UK government) recognises Mr Guaidó as entitled to be the President of Venezuela and thus entitled to exercise all the powers of the President but also recognises Mr Maduro as the person who does in fact exercise some or all of the powers of the President of Venezuela." Vanessa Neumann, the ambassador designated by Guaidó for Britain and Ireland, told reporters that the court could issue a new pronouncement within a week or two, but added that the process could be delayed by other appeals.

The BCV has said the proceeds from the sale of the gold would be transferred directly to the United Nations Development Programme to procure humanitarian aid, medicine and equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Central Bank of Venezuela reaffirms that it will continue carrying out all actions necessary to protect its sovereign international reserves and the sacred patrimony of the Republic," it wrote in a statement in response to the decision.

Venezuela's opposition has alleged that Maduro wants to use the money to pay off his foreign allies, which his lawyers deny. Over the past two years, Maduro's government has taken some 30 tonnes from its local gold reserves to sell abroad for much-needed hard currency, according to people familiar with the operations and the bank's own data.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 2133 LEEDS SIGN WINGER RAPHINHALeeds United have completed the signing of Stade Rennes winger Raphinha, subject to international clearance. ...

U.S. Senate panel announces Oct. 12 Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Monday that it would open a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12, making clear that an outbreak of COVID-19 will not interfere...

Tennis-Carreno Busta ends qualifier Altmaier's dream run

German wildcard Daniel Altmaiers impressive French Open was ended emphatically by Spains Pablo Carreno Busta as the 17th seed claimed a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory late on Monday. Carreno Busta had to weather a second-set fightback by the 22-year-o...

Trump set to go home to a White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital on Monday where he has been treated for COVID-19, returning to a White House hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election Day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020