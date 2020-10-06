Left Menu
Development News Edition

German industrial orders rose at a 'remarkable pace' in August

Orders for German-made goods rose more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, in a boost to hopes for a robust third-quarter in Europe's largest economy as industry plays catch-up after the coronavirus shock. Orders rose by an adjusted 4.5% compared with the previous month, ahead of economists' forecast for an increase of 2.6% and driven by strong demand from the euro zone, suggesting firms are making progress on their way back to pre-crisis levels.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:21 IST
German industrial orders rose at a 'remarkable pace' in August

Orders for German-made goods rose more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, in a boost to hopes for a robust third-quarter in Europe's largest economy as industry plays catch-up after the coronavirus shock.

Orders rose by an adjusted 4.5% compared with the previous month, ahead of economists' forecast for an increase of 2.6% and driven by strong demand from the euro zone, suggesting firms are making progress on their way back to pre-crisis levels. "The catch-up process for new industry orders is continuing at a remarkable pace," the economy ministry said in a statement.

The German economy contracted by 9.7% in the second quarter as household spending, company investments and trade collapsed at the height of the pandemic. The Ifo institute expects 6.6% output growth in the third quarter, then a slowing to 2.8% in the fourth quarter.

Economists were jubilant but warned that rising infection rates might cause a further setback. "This is undoubtedly good news. It deserves a big round of applause. The recovery in incoming orders remains intact," said Thomas Gitzel, chief economist at VP Bank.

The statistics office said the order intake was still 3.6% lower than in February, before lockdown measures were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier warned on Monday that Germany must avoid another shutdown of industrial activity, as rising COVID-19 infections cloud the growth outlook.

Figures from the statistics office showed that orders from abroad increased by 6.5%, boosted by a 14.6% surge in orders from the rest of the euro zone. Domestic orders rose by 1.7% on the month.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Special court convicts former Union Minister Dilip Ray, others in coal scam case

A special CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday convicted former Union Minister Dilip Ray in connection with a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in the year 1999. Special Judge Bharat Pa...

Amid rising infections, Israeli ultra-Orthodox defy lockdown

After a revered ultra-Orthodox rabbi died this week, Israeli police thought they had worked out an arrangement with his followers to allow a small, dignified funeral that would conform with public health guidelines under the current coronav...

PM Modi's 'kaala kanoon' will destroy existing farming structure in India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Kheti Bachao Yatra is against the kaala kanoon dark laws, which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday. Our y...

Kenya: Government opposes plan for mandatory COVID-19 testing of teachers and students

Education PS Belio Kipsang has opposed plans to have teachers and students undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing when schools reopen, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.Kipsang spoke on Monday, October 5, while leading celebrations on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020