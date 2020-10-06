Left Menu
Certif-ID in Partnership with UNESCO unveils policy brief on digital credentials

In light of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on skilled workers, Certif-ID International and UNESCO joined forces, launching an initiative 'Next Step

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:31 IST
Image Credit: ANI

In light of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on skilled workers, Certif-ID International and UNESCO joined forces, launching an initiative 'Next Step: Education To Employment' to support skilled professionals in returning to the workforce. As part of the event, a policy brief on digital credentials was unveiled to improve recognition of skills within and between nations, provide better access to learning progression, and support economic growth.

The agenda of the event was designed to cover pressing topics such as the need for 21st century skills, enabling career pathways globally, the rise of remote recruitment, the role of global conventions in improving mobility and recognition of qualifications to name a few. The event MC'ed by Manish Joshi, UNESCO New Delhi Cluster office, witnessed speakers from across the industry, government and academic spectrum sharing their insights on a range of topics, from providing equal job opportunities for men and women by 2030 and automation of medium skills jobs to hyper specialization of digital services and improved recognition of qualifications.

"Building inclusive education systems and societies" Combining our strengths with UNESCO who has been facilitating social mobility of people, improving recognition of skills and labour market integration, the event delved into the dynamics of complex problems such as mobility of skilled professionals, cross-border skill/qualification recognition, validation and accreditation using the World Reference Levels, creation of trustworthy online profiles and providing guidance on employment and upskilling.

The policy brief by UNESCO New Delhi and Certif-ID International highlighted the need to use digital credentials to keep the promises of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). As TVET is designed to improve social mobility and provide wider access to learning, it is challenged by its complexity and costs of adoption and assessment. But, technology advancements and digital solutions can provide new opportunities to support TVET in maximizing learning and career outcomes.

"Digital solutions that make way for micro-credentialing, intelligent skills matching and access to dynamic labour market information can unlock the benefit of TVET. It is our firm belief that the adoption of technologies for assessments and credentialing can generate an online marketplace built on trust and transparency. Where credentials are genuinely a traceable receipt of skills. People from all backgrounds, even if they have had limited access to general education can find jobs, build aspirational career pathways and, importantly progress to higher education as well," said Tim Miller, Founder of Certif-ID, while speaking at the virtual conference. "We appreciate the efforts made by Certif-ID in initiating various research, training and capacity building programs in India to propagate the concept of Digital Credentials in the education and TVET ecosystem," said a speaker from UNESCO.

"If we work towards removing the widespread scepticism around TVET, it can undoubtedly support economic and social development. With TVET providing career pathways from vocational to higher education, we believe that it will open new employment opportunities, tackling the current integration challenges and evolving skills demands that Indians are facing." This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

