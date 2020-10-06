Left Menu
BMW India commences pre-launch bookings of 2 Series Gran Coupe

Luxury carmaker BMW India on Tuesday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings of 2 Series Gran Coupe. The car can be booked online for Rs 50,000 only, BMW Group India said in a statement. The company is also offering gift card worth Rs 50,000 for bookings before the official launch on October 15, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:49 IST
New BMW Logo Image Credit: ANI

Luxury carmaker BMW India on Tuesday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings of 2 Series Gran Coupe. The car can be booked online for Rs 50,000 only, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The company is also offering gift card worth Rs 50,000 for bookings before the official launch on October 15, it added. The upcoming model brings company's successful four-door coup concept into the segment for the first time, the automaker.

