BMW India commences pre-launch bookings of 2 Series Gran Coupe

Luxury carmaker BMW India on Tuesday said it has commenced pre-launch bookings of 2 Series Gran Coupe. The car can be booked online for Rs 50,000 only, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The company is also offering gift card worth Rs 50,000 for bookings before the official launch on October 15, it added. The upcoming model brings company's successful four-door coup concept into the segment for the first time, the automaker.