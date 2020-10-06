Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling tops $1.30 as investors push back negative rate expectations

Sterling climbed above $1.30 on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks as investors pushed back expectations for when the Bank of England would cut interest rates below zero.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 14:14 IST
Sterling tops $1.30 as investors push back negative rate expectations
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling climbed above $1.30 on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks as investors pushed back expectations for when the Bank of England would cut interest rates below zero. The pound gained 0.3% in early trading to touch $1.3006, the first time it had broken the mark since mid-September, before giving up its gains. It was last down 0.1% at $1.2962.

Money markets pushed back bets that Britain's interest rates would turn negative, with investors now seeing rates falling below zero in May 2021. Previously they had expected the Bank of England to cut rates into negative territory in March. The BoE, which cut interest rates to a record-low 0.1% in March, is looking at whether it is technically feasible to cut its main interest rate below zero, something that has already been done in Japan and the euro zone.

Bank of England rate-setter Jonathan Haskel said on Monday he saw downside risks to the economy - and also some possible benefits - from cutting interest rates below zero. The BoE's chief economist, Andy Haldane, and one of its deputy governors, Dave Ramsden, have expressed doubts about whether negative rates would be helpful. One external policymaker, Silvana Tenreyro, has been more supportive.

"They are still keeping the option open that negative rates could help support the recovery," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG. Sub-zero rates would likely weaken the pound, at least in the short term, he added.

The pound was flat against the euro, last trading down 0.1% at 90.83 pence. Also supporting sentiment was cautious optimism towards Britain's trade talks with the European Union. Most analysts now expect London and Brussels to reach a deal before the transition deadline.

Still, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday the two sides needed to work as quickly as possible to reach an agreement by an EU summit on Oct. 15, with fisheries among the sticking points. "It is in both sides' interest to come to a deal," Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note to clients.

"However, it is nonetheless uncertain as to whether the negotiations will lead to a deal, as France is now vehemently opposing any concession on fishing rights."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pence-Harris VP debate to draw outsized attention after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

This weeks vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trumps health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away.Vice President Mike Pences so...

Nearly 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record election turnout

Americans are rushing to cast ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.Wi...

Work on reviving defunct India-Bangladesh rail link likely to be completed by December: Official

A defunct railway link with Bangladesh is being revived with work on the Indian side of the border from Haldibari in north Bengal likely to be completed by December, a railway official said on Monday. Work of laying single-line tracks is al...

J-K Cong condemns Pak for frequent ceasefire violations; calls for befitting response

A day after an Army JCO was killed in firing from across the Line of Control in Rajouri district, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Tuesday condemned Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations and demanded a befitting response to se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020