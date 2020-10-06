Work on reviving defunct India-Bangladesh rail link likely to be completed by December: Official

A defunct railway link with Bangladesh is being revived with work on the Indian side of the border from Haldibari in north Bengal likely to be completed by December, a railway official said on Monday. Work of laying single-line tracks is almost done on the Indian side from Haldibari in the Jalpaiguri district, the North East Frontier Railway official said.

The railway line from Haldibari to Chilahati in Bangladesh has been defunct after rail links between India and then East Pakistan had snapped in 1965. "On our side, tracks are ready and other works such as construction of buildings and other ancillary things will be done by December," the NFR spokesperson said.

The leadership of India and Bangladesh have stressed on the revival of pre-1965 rail links between the two countries and some of them are already functional..