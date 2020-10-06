Left Menu
Mercy Ships unveils new hospital ship 'Global Mercy' in Africa

Dr Pierre M'Pelé, Director of the Mercy Ships Africa Bureau, announces that the Global Mercy is scheduled to begin service in Africa in 2021 and relays the cry from the hearts of Africans who say "Thank you to Mercy Ships.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cotonou | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:06 IST
The Global Mercy is a modern, state-of-the-art hospital ship, equipped with six surgical operating rooms. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Mercy Ships (https://MercyShips.Africa) unveils its new hospital ship, the Global Mercy, which will join the Africa Mercy, in service in Africa since 2007. Dr Pierre M'Pelé, Director of the Mercy Ships Africa Bureau, announces that the Global Mercy is scheduled to begin service in Africa in 2021 and relays the cry from the hearts of Africans who say "Thank you to Mercy Ships."

Every year, 16.9 million people around the world die due to lack of access to surgical care and 93% of sub-Saharan Africa still lack this access. Between 1990 and 2020, Mercy Ships has performed more than 100,000 free surgical procedures, trained more than 40,000 medical professionals, renovated more than 100 health facilities, and implemented more than 1,000 community projects in Africa. The Global Mercy will more than double the impact of Mercy Ships on the African continent.

Since 1990, Mercy Ships has been bringing hope and healing to the African people and has conducted more than 30 humanitarian missions in 14 African countries (Benin, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Congo, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Sierra Leone, Senegal, South Africa, Togo).

"As COVID-19 threatens the stability of already fragile healthcare systems globally, the need to provide accessible, life-saving surgical care is greater than ever. The Global Mercy represents a unique call to support the strengthening of healthcare systems in Africa on behalf of the most vulnerable," comments Rosa Whitaker, President for Mercy Ships.

The Global Mercy is a modern, state-of-the-art hospital ship, equipped with six surgical operating rooms. She will also provide a specialized training platform for African surgeons, obstetricians, dentists and anesthesiologists, including a simulation laboratory for surgical and post-operative care.

