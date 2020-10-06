IRDAI cautions people against unauthorised entities selling health plans

Insurance regulator IRDAI on Tuesday cautioned people against unauthorised entities professing to be selling health plans by offering discounts on medical treatments

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said it has came to notice that some unauthorised entities are professing to be selling health plans by offering discounts on medical treatments or diagnostic tests. In a public notice, the regulator said that only the IRDAI-registered insurance companies, or their authorised agents and intermediaries can sell insurance products. "Individuals who avail such services from unauthorised persons or entities shall be doing so at their own risk," it said. The list of insurance companies recognised by IRDAI are available on its website. It further said in case of doubt, the customers should contact the insurance company to ascertain the genuineness of the insurance plan and of the seller. Earlier, the regulator had also cautioned people against spurious calls from unidentified and unscrupulous individuals posing to be the officials or representatives of IRDAI with fictitious and fraudulent offers which are beyond the scope of insurance policies

The public should directly deal with insurance companies or registered intermediaries/insurance agents while purchasing a policy or having any financial dealing with the insurance companies for verification, it had said.