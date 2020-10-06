Left Menu
Dettol launches limited edition handwash - made from 100 pc recycled plastic in India

Dettol, the leading germ protection brand today, announced, the launch of its Dettol Handwash's protection from 100 illness causing germs in a new 100% recycled bottle in India.

06-10-2020
Dettol logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dettol, the leading germ protection brand today, announced, the launch of its Dettol Handwash's protection from 100 illness causing germs in a new 100% recycled bottle in India. The one of its kind, limited-edition handwash bottle has a beautiful contemporary design in black colour highlighted by golden inscriptions. And certain proceeds from the sale of every bottle will directly go to the ASSOCHAM foundation for plastic waste recycling, among other environmental causes. With this launch, Dettol aims to reach conscious consumers who want to make a positive impact on the environment while ensuring regular handwashing habits are maintained.

With the introduction of the category leading Dettol Handwash in a fully recycled bottle, Dettol aims to take a formative step in the direction of addressing the plastic pollution problem which has further exacerbated amidst Covid-19. As part of this initiative, Dettol will continue its efforts to create awareness about the importance of handwashing to prevent the spread of illness through a 360degree media activation, while also driving awareness of this new unique 100 per cent recycled bottle. "The onset of the pandemic has raised many questions surrounding plastic waste. Being the leading health brand, we at Dettol, have partnered with our consumers in their journey to fight the spread of COVID-19 by propagating correct hygiene measures. However, it is also our responsibility to address the environmental concerns arising due to increased use of plastic. With this launch Dettol's protection from the 100 illness causing germs packed in 100 per cent recycled packaging will not only protect your hands from germs but your environment too. This will provide environmentally conscious consumers an opportunity to give back to the environment, while getting their trusted Dettol germ protection. I am proud to say that Reliance Retail has joined hands with us as an exclusive partner to make the dream of bringing the new Dettol 100% recycled handwash bottle to your homes," said Pankaj Duhan, Chief Marketing Officer, RB Health South Asia.

As a mission-driven company, RB is committed to creating a positive environmental impact through sustainable business practices. On a global scale, by 2025, RB will have 100 per cent plastic packaging for all products made using reusable or recycled material. Dettol 100 per cent recycled handwash bottle is the first step in this direction in India. This initiative is a testament of RB's commitment towards contributing to the fight against plastic waste, and catalyzing change within the industry and beyond. The new Dettol Liquid handwash Black is made with 100 per cent Post Consumer Resin (PCR). It is available exclusively at Reliance Retail & Jio Mart in 200 ml sized bottle priced at Rs 99.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read: KKR picks up 1.28 pc stake in Reliance Retail for Rs 5,550 cr

Videos

