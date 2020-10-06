Digital Communication helped direct selling industry to expand base during pandemic: IDSA

Digital modes of communication helped the direct selling industry to widen its reach during COVID-19 pandemic, IDSA Chairman Rini Sanyal has said. Though the pandemic has put several restrictions on movements of goods, the industry through new-age digital modes of communications such as texting, audio/video calling and social media platforms enabled several online meetings, training, and sales promotion.

Terming FY2019-20 as an unprecedented year, the Indian Direct Selling Association chairman said Indian industry has emerged as the top performer among Asia Pacific countries. "The evolution of digital modes of communication has helped the industry to widen its reach to every part of the country. The COVID-19 restriction has proved to be a boon in disguise as most companies now days are conducting online meetings, training, and sales promotion. This is not only cost-effective but caters to a large audience.

"It is pertinent to mention that the reach of Direct Selling has expanded due to use of online technology," said Sanyal while addressing the 24th AGM of IDSA. Highlighting the achievement of the industry, she said World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) has conferred IDSA with their highest association status 'Platinum'.

"As per the WFDSA Global Statistics 2019 released recently, India has moved to the 15th spot in the global direct selling markets for the year 2019, up from 19th position a year before," she added. Besides, India also recorded the highest year-on-year growth and CAGR over a period of three years in the top 20 direct selling markets.

IDSA is an autonomous, self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in India. The association acts as an interface between the industry and policy-making bodies of the government, facilitating the cause of direct selling industry in India.

According to a latest joint report by IDSA and data insight firm Kantar, the Indian direct selling industry has witnessed a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 16 per cent and grown from Rs 8,308 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 13,080 crore in 2018-19. In this, wellness tops the chart of the leading segments in direct selling followed by cosmetics and personal care.

The Indian direct selling industry's contribution to the exchequer stood at around Rs 2,500 crore in 2018-19, said IDSA report..